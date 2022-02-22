Join our volunteers!

We are looking for 4 volunteers to form our ’rounder-upper’ team, responsible for creating our weekly legal ‘Round Up’ of cases. Each person would rotate so it only involves crafting one post a month. The round-up goes out first thing on a Monday, and consists of a summary of recent authorities and also broader issues which may have an impact on rights e.g. legislative developments, NGO or UN reports, political developments etc. The focus of the article is not to be a general news outlet per se, but to provide an update on important legal news and developments over the past week. The new rounder-up writers will be given assistance and guidance in finding their feet from the editorial team to assist them in the first few weeks in getting to grips with the job.

Benefit to law students

We have found in the past that GDL and other law students find writing the round-up a very useful way to stay on top of legal issues in the field of human rights. Further, it is an excellent thing to have on the CV and your LinkedIn. It provides the author with a certain level of profile given the blog’s large readership and so is likely to be very helpful to anyone applying for pupillages, particular at chambers with a public law bent. Many across the legal sector and beyond rely on the blog to keep up with developments in human rights law. In the past, rounder-up writers have tended to be recruited as pupils to very high calibre chambers. Also, former round-up writers are in a good position to ‘graduate’ into becoming contributors to the Blog in due course if they wish.

How to Apply

We are looking for authors who can succinctly but accurately summarise key authorities and other developments. We are therefore recruiting by asking those interested to send the following to Rosalind English events@1cor.com by 9 am on 4th March 2022 . Please include your name in the title of each document. We endeavour to contact every applicant but, due to application numbers, prioritise successful candidates.

A 250-word summary in Microsoft Word of the case of Secretary of State for the Home Department v NF [2021] EWCA Civ 17 (https://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWCA/Civ/2021/17.html). This summary should include a pithy explanation of the result of the case at the outset (do not leave the outcome to the end). We understand that it is challenging to distil a full judgment down into 250 words and are looking for a summary that succeeds in bringing out the key facts, the key legal principles and the fundamental reason(s) that the court decided the case in the way that it did. Any summary which exceeds 250 words will automatically be ineligible. Inclusion of the case name and citation at the start of the entry will not count towards the word limit.

