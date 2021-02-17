Essential Inquest Law Updates with Rachel Marcus and Jim Duffy on Law Pod UK

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

The last 12 months have provided fertile ground for many significant judgments concerning inquest law. In Episode 136, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Rachel Marcus and Jim Duffy about the developments practitioners will need to know about.

The episode mentions:

See Owain Thomas’ piece on this here

See the Chief Coroner’s Law Sheet No. 6 on this here

Chief Constable West Yorks Police v Dyer & Assistant Coroner for West Yorkshire & others [2020] EWCA Civ 1375, 27 October 2020

Re Ketcher and Mitchell [2020] NICA 31

Although we did not have time to include it in the episode, R(Grice) v [2020] EWHC 3581 (Admin), handed down on Christmas Eve, is also important reading. The case concerns the need for a resumed inquest where a criminal trial and other reviews and investigations have been carried out.

