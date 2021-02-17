Essential Inquest Law Updates with Rachel Marcus and Jim Duffy on Law Pod UK
17 February 2021
The last 12 months have provided fertile ground for many significant judgments concerning inquest law. In Episode 136, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Rachel Marcus and Jim Duffy about the developments practitioners will need to know about.
The episode mentions:
- Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service v Veevers [2020] EWHC 2550
- Maguire v HM Senior Coroner for Blackpool & Fylde [2020]
- See Shaheen Rahman QC’s three part series on Article 2 cases in healthcare contexts, including Maguire, Part 1
- Part 2
- Part 3
- See also R (Skelton) v Senior Coroner for West Sussex and the Chief Constable of Sussex Police & Robert Trigg (interested parties) [2020] EWHC 2813 (Admin), 23.10.20 and Matt Hill’s piece on Skelton
- R (on the application of Lewis) v Senior Coroner for North West Kent [2020] 2 WLUK 180
- Iroko, R (On the Application Of) v HM Senior Coroner for Inner London South & Anor [2020] EWHC 1753 (Admin) (03 July 2020)
- Chief Constable West Yorks Police v Dyer & Assistant Coroner for West Yorkshire & others [2020] EWCA Civ 1375, 27 October 2020
- Re Ketcher and Mitchell [2020] NICA 31
- Although we did not have time to include it in the episode, R(Grice) v [2020] EWHC 3581 (Admin), handed down on Christmas Eve, is also important reading. The case concerns the need for a resumed inquest where a criminal trial and other reviews and investigations have been carried out.
