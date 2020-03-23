UKHRB Round Up 23/03/2020 Lockdown at Last

23 March 2020 by

Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Faced with mounting criticism of his reluctance to impose restrictions on British society in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, this evening Boris Johnson ratcheted up Britain’s response by announcing a strict lockdown across the country. His address to the nation is available in full here.  

The prime minister began by characterising the pandemic as “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades,” and acknowledging that a failure to act would result in our healthcare system being fatally overwhelmed. He went on to outline the restrictions: a ban on gatherings of more than two people, the closure of all non-essential shops, and an instruction that people will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy essentials, for medical or care purposes, to take one form of exercise a day, and travelling to and from where where absolutely necessary. 

The prime minister also stated that the police will be given powers to enforce these rules, including through fines and dispersing gatherings. Marin Hewitt, the chair of the National Police Chiefs Council, made it clear within minutes that the details of these enforcement powers were still being determined. In the guidance published shortly afterwards, the government committed to reviewing the measures in three weeks’ time. 

Although widely called-for and almost universally anticipated, the announcement represents a dramatic shift away from the British model of policing by consent, and is likely to be met with some discomfort and reluctance. Commentators have already expressed their concerns that this crisis could provide a foothold for more permanent curtailments of our fundamental rights; it remains too early to say whether those concerns will prove well-founded. 

In the News 

In the most recent Covid-19-related legal development, the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett of Maldon announced this morning that all jury trials in England and Wales will be put on hold as part of ongoing efforts to contain and delay the outbreak. 

In his statement, Lord Burnett said that arrangements have been put in place to use telephone, video and other technology to continue as many hearings as possible remotely. Any trials which cannot be conducted remotely, the most obvious being jury trials, will not be newly commenced. Any such trials already underway will be brought to a conclusion in accordance with new hygiene and social distancing policies. In some instances, trials will be adjourned for a short period to put these measures into place. 

Although generally welcomed as an advance on last week’s guidance, the announcement was nevertheless criticised in the Law Society Gazette, which reports that its imprecision caused “absolute chaos” in the magistrates’ courts. 

The announcement comes after the government’s decision for courts to continue as normal was met with widespread criticism among legal and healthcare professionals. Last Monday, justice minister Chris Philip’s tweet, in which he wrote that “for those not in isolation, justice will continue and jurors should attend court tomorrow as per their summons,” was pilloried by the Secret Barrister. They said Philips was “either ignorant or lying,” and described the phrase “justice will continue” as a “meaningless slogan, not a strategy.” They went on to note that “trials are [already] collapsing across the country” as a result of disruptions to the justice system. The Secret Barrister’s longer assessment, published earlier this evening in The Guardian, suggests that “the end result — clean and safe court buildings, trying cases promptly and without agonising delays – could be one positive to emerge from these troubling times.”

Along with all other spheres, our justice system faces an unprecedented balancing act. In a rapidly developing situation, complicated by sketchy information and considerable public uncertainty, interferences with liberties, such as the right to a fair and public trial held within a reasonable time, must be weighed against the public interest in protecting the lives of defendants, witnesses, judges, jurors, lawyers, court staff — and the public at large.

In the Courts 

  • A Local Authority v AG [2020] EWFC 18: In the High Court, Mr Justice Mostyn held with regret that diplomatic immunity applied to a serving diplomat and his wife accused of serious physical abuse by their six children. He found himself unable to use section 3 of the Human Rights Act to “read in” an exception to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in order to protect children or vulnerable adults at risk within the diplomat’s household. To do so would pass “beyond the boundary of interpretation.” While Mr Justice Mostyn made it clear that he considered the Vienna Convention incompatible with articles 1 and 3 of the ECHR, this relief was not sought by the Local Authority. The case follows two recent high-profile incidents involving diplomatic immunity: the Harry Dunn crash, analysed on the UKHRB here, and a case involving accusations of trafficking recently granted the first ever ‘leapfrog’ certificate directly from the Employment Appeal Tribunal to the Supreme Court. 
  • MS (Pakistan) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2020] UKSC 9 : The Supreme Court unanimously allowed this appeal, which concerned human trafficking and modern slavery. Before and after entering the UK aged 16, the Appellant had been subjected to physical abuse and forced labour. However, when the police and social services referred him to the National Referral Mechanism (“NRM”), the NRM decided, without meeting or interviewing the Appellant, that there was no reason to believe he was a victim of trafficking. The Appellant’s asylum application was rejected and the Secretary of State decided to remove him from the UK. The Court held that immigration appeals tribunals were not bound to accept the decision of the NRM; instead, while giving due weight to a competent decision-making authority’s prior determination, the tribunal needed to determine the relevant factual issues for itself on the evidence before it. The Court went on to clarify the circumstances in which an immigration decision to remove could give rise to a breach of Article 4 ECHR.

On the UKHRB 

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

7/7 Bombings 9/11 A1P1 Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity AONB Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism autonomy badgers barristers bats' rights battlefield beaches belief benefits bereavement damages best interests big business bill of right Bill of Rights bioethics biometric data biotechnology birds directive blawg blawg review blight blogging blogosphere blogs blood Bloody Sunday Bloody Sunday findings BNP boaters boats breast cancer brexit Bribery British Bill of Rights British citizenship British constitution British embassy british lawyers British soldiers Broadmoor brownlie BUCKLAND v. THE UNITED KINGDOM - 40060/08 - HEJUD budget Bull v Hall cancer capacity care proceedings carnivores Carson v UK case law Case Note Catholic Care Catholic Church Catholicism catholic midwives CBI CCTV cerebral palsy CFAs chagos Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China Chindamo Chris Grayling Chris Packham christianity church CIA circumcision citizenship citizens rights civil liberties civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Code Civile code of conduct Coercive and controlling behaviour cohabitees Cologne combat immunity comments commission Commission for Equality & Human Rights Commission on a Bill of Rights common buzzard common law common law rights communications compensation competition conditional fee agreements confidentiality confiscation order conscience conscience clause conscientious objection consent conservation Conservative Party Conservatives constitution consultation contact order contempt of court contract Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Justice of the European Union Court of Protection Covid-19 crime crimes against humanity criminal law Criminal Legal Aid criminal records Crown Prosecution Service Cybersecurity Damages dangerous nonsense data processing data protection data retention death penalty declaration of incompatibility defamation Defamation Bill defaming the dead defendant's costs order deficit DEFRA delegated legislation Democracy village demotion Dennis Gill dentist's registration fees deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention devolution Dignitas dignity Dignity in Dying diplomacy director of public prosecutions disability Disability-related harassment disabled claimants disciplinary hearing disclosure Discrimination Discrimination law disease divorce DNA doctors doctrine of double effect does it matter? domestic violence Dominic Grieve don't ask don't ask don't tell don't tell donor Doogan and Wood double conviction DPP guidelines drones duty of care ECHR economic and social rights economic loss ECtHR Education election Employment Environment environmental information Equality Act Equality Act 2010 ethics Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice european disability forum European Sanctions Blog Eurozone euthanasia evidence extra-jurisdictional reach of ECHR extra-territoriality extradition extradition act extradition procedures extradition review extraordinary rendition Facebook Facebook contempt facial recognition fair procedures Fair Trial faith courts fake news Family family courts family law family legal aid Family life fatal accidents act fertility treatment FGM fisheries fishing rights foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy fracking France freedom of assembly Freedom of Association Freedom of Expression freedom of information Freedom of Information Act 2000 freedom of movement freedom of speech free speech game birds gangbo gang injunctions Garry Mann gary dobson Gary McFarlane gay discrimination Gay marriage gay rights gay soldiers Gaza Gaza conflict Gender General Dental Council General Election General Medical Council genes genetic discrimination genetic engineering genetic information genetics genetic testing Google government grooming Gun Control gwyneth paltrow gypsies habitats habitats protection Halsbury's Law Exchange hammerton v uk happy new year harassment Hardeep Singh Haringey Council haringey council tax benefit Harkins and Edwards Health healthcare health insurance Heathrow heist heightened scrutiny Henry VII Henry VIII herd immunity hereditary disorder High Court of Justiciary high speed train route Hirst No. 2 Hirst v UK HIV HJ Iran HM (Iraq) v The Secretary of state for the home department [2010] EWCA Civ 1322 Holder holkham beach homelessness Home Office Home Office v Tariq homeopathy homosexual hooding horizontal effect hospitals Hounslow v Powell House of Commons Housing housing benefits Howard League for Penal Reform how judges decide cases hra damages claim Hrant Dink HRLA HS2 hs2 challenge hts http://ukhumanrightsblog.com/2011/04/11/us-state-department-reports-on-uk-human-rights/ Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority human genome human rights Human Rights Act Human Rights Act 1998 human rights advocacy Human rights and the UK constitution human rights commission human rights conventions human rights damages Human Rights Day human rights decisions Human Rights Information Project human rights news Human Rights Watch human right to education Human Tissue Act human trafficking hunting Huntington's Chorea Huntington's Disease HXA hyper injunctions Igor Sutyagin illegality defence illegitimacy image rights immigration Immigration/Extradition Immigration Act 2014 immigration appeals immigration detention immigration judge immigration rules immunity increase of sanction India Indonesia informed consent Infrastructure Planning Committee inherent jurisdiction inherited disease Inhuman and degrading treatment injunction Inquest Inquests insanity inshore fleet insult insurance insurmountable obstacles intelligence intelligence services act intensive care intercept evidence interception interests of the child interim remedies international international conflict international criminal court international humanitarian law international human rights international human rights law international law international treaty obligations internet internet service providers internment internship inuit invention investigation investigative duty in vitro fertilisation Iran iranian bank sanctions Iranian nuclear program iran sanctions Iraq Iraqi asylum seeker Iraq War Ireland irrationality islam Israel italian ships Italy iTunes IVF ivory ban Jack Dorsey jackson reforms Janowiec and Others v Russia ( Japan Jason Smith Jeet Singh Jefferies Jeremy Corbyn jeremy hunt job Jogee John Hemming John Terry joint enterprise joint tenancy Jon Guant Joseph v Spiller journalism judaism judges Judges and Juries judging Judicial activism judicial brevity judicial deference judicial power judicial review Judicial Review reform judiciary Julian Assange jurisdiction jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Act Justice and Security Bill Justice and Security Green Paper Justice Human Rights Awards JUSTICE Human Rights Awards 2010 justification just satisfaction Katyn Massacre Kay v Lambeth Kay v UK Ken Clarke Ken Pease Kerry McCarthy Kettling Kings College Klimas koran burning laboratory test Labour lack of reasons Lady Hale landfill gas landowner lansley NHS reforms LASPO Law Commission Law Pod UK Law Society Law Society of Scotland leave to enter leave to remain legal aid legal aid cuts Legal Aid desert Legal Aid Reforms legal blogs Legal Certainty legality legal naughty step Legal Ombudsman legal representation legitimate expectation let as a dwelling Leveson Inquiry Levi Bellfield lewisham hospital closure Lewis Malcolm Calver lgbtq liability Libel libel reform Liberal Democrat Conference Liberal Democrats Liberty libraries closure library closures Libya licence conditions licence to shoot licensee life insurance life sentence life support limestone pavements limitation lisbon treaty Lithuania Litigation litvinenko live exports LME local authorities local government lockdown locked in syndrome london borough of merton London Legal Walk London Probation Trust Lord Bingham Lord Bingham of Cornhill Lord Blair Lord Carey Lord Goldsmith lord irvine Lord Judge speech Lord Justice Jackson Lord Kerr Lord Lester Lord Neuberger Lord Phillips Lord Rodger Lord Saville Report Lord Sumption Lord Taylor LSC tender luftur rahman machine learning MAGA Magna Carta Magna Carter mail on sunday Majority Verdict Malcolm Kennedy malice mandela manifestation of belief Margaret Thatcher Margin of Appreciation margin of discretion Maria Gallastegui marine conservation Mark Kennedy marriage material support maternity pay Matthew Woods Mattu v The University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust [2011] EWHC 2068 (QB) Maya the Cat Mba v London Borough Of Merton Mcfarlane McKenzie friend Media and Censorship Medical medical ethics medical liability medical negligence medical qualifications medical records medical treatment medicine mental capacity mental capacity; press; reporting restrictions Mental Capacity Act Mental Capacity Act 2005 Mental Health mental health act mental health advocacy mental health awareness Mental Health Courts Mental illness merits review MGN v UK michael gove Midwives migrant crisis Milly Dowler Ministerial Code Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice cuts miscarriage of justice misfeasance in public office modern slavery montgomery mooring morality morocco mortgage fraud mortuaries motherhood motor neuron disease Motor Neurone disease Moulton Mousa MP expenses Mr Brewer Mr Gul Mr Justice Eady MS (Palestinian Territories) (FC) (Appellant) v Secretary of State for the Home Department murder murder reform Musician's Union Muslim mutation mutations my kingdom for a horse Myriad NADA v. SWITZERLAND - 10593/08 - HEJUD [2012] ECHR 1691 Nadja Benaissa naked rambler Naomi Campbell nationality National Pro Bono Week national security national sovereignty Natural England nature nature conservation naturism Nazi necessary implication needs assessment negligence neighbour dispute Neuberger neural degeneration neurogenerative disease neuroscience Newcastle university news News of the World news roundup new Supreme Court President NHS NHS Risk Register NICE Nick Clegg Nicklinson Niqaab No Angels Noise Regulations 2005 Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance nursing nursing home Occupy London offensive jokes Offensive Speech offensive t shirt official solicitor oil spill olympics open justice oppress OPQ v BJM orchestra orthodox schools Osama Bin Laden Osborn v The Parole Board [2013] UKSC 61 Oxford University palliative care palliative sedation paramountcy principle parental rights parenthood parking spaces parliament parliamentary expenses parliamentary expenses scandal Parliamentary sovereignty Parliament square parole board passing off passive smoking pastor Terry Jones patent patents paternity Pathway Students patiets' rights Patrick Quinn murder PCOs peace-keeping operations Pensions performers' rights persecution personal data Personal Injury personality rights perversity Peter and Hazelmary Bull PF and EF v UK Philip Lawrence Phil Woolas phone hacking phone taps physical and mental disabilities physician assisted death Pinnock Piracy placement order Plagiarism planning planning human rights planning system plantagenet plebgate POCA podcast points Poland Police police investigations police liability police misconduct police powers police surveillance Policy Exchange report political judges Politics Politics/Public Order poor reporting Pope Pope's visit Pope Benedict portal possession proceedings power of attorney PoW letters to ministers pre-nup pre-nuptial Pre-trial detention predator control pregnancy prerogative powers press Press Association press briefing press freedom Priest Prince Andrew Prince Charles prince of wales princess caroline of monaco principle of subsidiarity prior restraint prison Prisoners prisoners rights prisoners voting prisoner vote prisoner votes prisoner voting prison numbers Prisons prison vote privacy privacy injunction privacy law through the front door Private life private nuisance private use proceeds of crime Professional Discipline Property property rights proportionality prosecution Protection of Freedoms Act Protection of Freedoms Bill protective costs Protest protest camp protest rights Protocol 15 psychiatric hospitals Public/Private public access publication public authorities public authority Public Bodies Bill public figure public inquiries public interest public interest environmental litigation public interest immunity public interest litigation Public Order Public Sector Equality Duty putting the past behind quango quantum quarantine Queen's Speech queer in the 21st century R (on the application of) v Joint Committee of Primary Care Trusts & Anor [2012] EWCA Civ 472 R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for the Home Department & Ors [2011] EWCA Civ 895 R (on the application of) v The General Medical Council [2013] EWHC 2839 (Admin) R (on the application of EH) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2012] EWHC 2569 (Admin) R (on the application of G) v The Governors of X School Rabone and another v Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust [2012] UKSC 2 race relations Rachel Corrie Racial equality Radmacher Raed Salah Mahajna Raed Saleh Ramsgate rape case raptors Ratcliffe 6 Ratcliffe on Soar Ratcliffe power station rcs RCW v A Local Authority reasons reasons challenges recent case law and news reception conditions recognition of judgments recreational rights Redfearn v UK referendum reform refugee status refusal of treatment regulatory rehabilitation rehabilitation of offenders Reith Lectures Re J (A Child: Disclosure) [2012] EWCA Civ 1204 relgious freedom Religion religion in the courts religious beliefs religious discrimination religious freedom renewables subsidies reporting restrictions representation rescue rescuer's claim resource allocation respect for family life responsibility in tort restrictions on liberty resuscitation retrospective legislation rev paul nicholson reynolds Reynolds defence richard III Richard O'Dwyer right of appeal RightsInfo Right to a fair hearing right to a fair trial right to a home right to a remedy right to a student loan right to autonomy and privacy right to die right to die with dignity right to dignity right to education right to expression right to family life right to food right to information right to liberty right to life right to peaceful enjoyment of property Right to Privacy right to swim right to truth right to vote Rihanna Rio Ferdinand riots ripa rival supermarkets Roma Roman Catholic roman catholic schools Romania round up roundup Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust royal name Royal Prerogative rule of law Rusal Russia Rutherford sadie frost sanctions set aside sanctity of life Sandiford Sarah Ferguson sark satire saudi arabia Savage (Respondent) v South Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Saville Report schedule 7 school building school surveillance schrems scientific atheism Scoppola Scotland Scotland Act Scotland Act 1998 Scottish Government Scottish Human Rights Commission Scottish Parliament sea fishing seals Seal v UK search engines search powers secrecy Secretary of State Secretary of State for the Home Department v AP secret courts secret evidence secret justice Secret trials sectarianism secularism security security cameras security services sexual offence SIAC Sikhism slavery Smoking social media social workers South Africa south african constitution Spain special advocates spending cuts Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance swine flu Syria Tax Taxi technology Terrorism terrorism act tort Torture trafficking travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine unfair consultation universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA use as of right US Supreme Court vaccination vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: