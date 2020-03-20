Injunctions against “Persons unknown” in public protests curtailed – Gareth Rhys

20 March 2020 by

Canada Goose UK Retail Ltd v Persons unknown and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) [2020] EWCA Civ 303 on appeal from [2019] EWHC 2459 (QB) – Gareth Rhys

All references in square brackets are to paragraphs in the Court of Appeal judgment

The Court of Appeal has articulated the guiding principles that apply when seeking interim and final relief against ‘persons unknown’ in cases of public protests. The decision will be regarded as a win for civil liberties organisations and activist groups given that the Court has greatly restricted the circumstances in which injunctive relief may be sought against unknown protesters. This case has distilled the jurisprudence following the decisions in Cameron v Liverpool Insurance Co Ltd [2019] UKSC 6 and Ineos Upstream Ltd v Persons Unknown [2019] EWCA Civ 515.

Background

Canada Goose is an international company that manufactures and sells clothing containing animal fur and down. They brought a claim in damages and injunctive relief against ‘persons unknown’ who protested the use of animal products outside Canada Goose’s Regent Street shop.

The Canada Goose shop had been frequently targeted by activists protesting the use of fur and down. Some of the protesters were members of animal rights charity PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), others were members of another activist organisation known as Surge Activism and some were unaffiliated individuals [5-6].

The protests largely consisted of fewer than 20 protesters holding banners and handing out leaflets outside the shop. Some of these demonstrations were organised by PETA itself with notice given to the Police. On occasion the protests were much larger and had a serious impact on the shop’s operation. A minority of protesters were more aggressive and insulted customers or staff. During a few of these protests criminal acts were committed including an act of violence and vandalism resulting in a number of arrests [7-8].

The Injunctions

Proceedings were begun by Canada Goose on 20 November 2017. The claim was an action pursuant to the common law torts of trespass, watching and besetting, public and private nuisance and conspiracy to injure by unlawful means. The respondent named in the Claim Form was:

Persons unknown who are protesters against the manufacture and sale of clothing made of or containing animal products and against the sale of such clothing at Canada Goose, 244 Regent Street, London W1B 3BR.

The particulars of claim described the ‘persons unknown’ as all people who had protested at the shop in order to further the campaign of boycotting the sale of Canada Goose animal products [10]. On the same day as the Claim Form was issued the claimants applied for an injunction without notice. Teare J granted an injunction restraining the ‘persons unknown’ from a list of fourteen acts within three different zones varying in proximity from the shop [12]. The order permitted the claimant to serve the order on:

any person demonstrating at or in the vicinity of the store by handing or attempting to hand a copy of the same to such person and the order shall be deemed served whether or not such person has accepted a copy of this order [14]

Alternatively, the order also permitted the claimants to serve the order by email. The order was expressed to remain in force unless varied or discharged by further order of the court and provided for a further hearing on 13 December 2017 [14-15].

On 29 November 2017, the order was sent to PETA and Surge Activism’s email inboxes along with the Claim Form and Particulars of Claim. The following day Canada Goose issued an application notice for the continuation of Teare J’s order. On 12 December 2017 PETA successfully applied to be joined as a defendant [16-18].

At the hearing on 15 December 2017 PETA challenged several restrictions in the injunction order on the basis that they were a disproportionate interference with the right of the protestors to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly under Articles 10 and 12 of the ECHR [19]. The judge continued the injunction but varied it by permitting twelve protesters in the Outer Exclusion Zone and increasing permitted use of a Loudhailer [20]. The order was stated to continue in force unless varied and discharged by further order of the court and all procedural directions to be stayed subject to a long-stop requirement that Canada Goose apply for summary judgment or a case management conference before 1 December 2018 [21].

Refusal of summary judgment

Protests at the shop did not stop and Canada Goose alleged breaches of the injunction order. On 29 November 2018 Canada Goose applied for summary judgment for a final injunction against the ‘persons unknown’ only [22]. The terms of the final injunction applied for differed in some respects from the interim injunctions and Canada Goose introduced a new description of the ‘persons unknown’:

Persons who are present at and in the vicinity of 244 Regent Street, London W1B 3BR and are protesting against the manufacture and/or supply and/or sale of clothing made of or containing animal products by Canada Goose UK Retail Limited and are involved in any of the acts prohibited by the terms of this order [23]

The application for summary judgment was dismissed and the interim injunctions discontinued. Nicklin J held that the Claim Form and Particulars of Claim had not been validly served by any permitted method under CPR r6.5 and no alternative service had been permitted under CPR r6.25. Alternative service had only been permitted for service of the order of Teare J. He refused to amend the order under the ‘slip rule’ and refused to dispense with service of the Claim Form without a proper application [28].

Nicklin J also held that the description of ‘persons unknown’ was too broad a class and was capable of including protesters who never even intended to visit the shop. The injunction was also defective because it caught people who had not committed any unlawful activity [29] and because it would capture new future protesters who were not parties to the proceedings at the time of his giving judgment [31]. Additionally, some protesters were identified which meant proceedings ought to have been brought against those named individuals [30].

Court of Appeal judgment

Canada Goose appealed.

The ‘slip rule’

The Court of Appeal held that Nicklin J made no error of principle and acted within the bounds of his judicial discretion in declining to apply the ‘slip rule’ under CPR r40.12 to correct Teare J’s orginal order. The existence of the rule is to give effect to the intention of the court by correcting an accidental slip. It does not permit the court to insert subsequent additional thoughts [42-42].

At the hearing, Teare J was not addressed on the issue of service so it was impossible to know whether he had considered alternative service of the Claim Form and Particulars of Claim. He was simply asked to make an order in the terms presented to him. On that basis Nicklin J was justified in refusing to amend the order under the ‘slip rule’ [44].

Alternative service on ‘persons unknown’

The Court held that Nicklin J was correct in finding that the description of ‘persons unknown’ was too broad a category of respondent. He was not merely acting within his discretion by refusing to order effective alternative service under CPR r6.15(2) [45]. The Court of Appeal emphasised the importance of service to ensure justice is done, citing the Supreme Court at para 17 of Cameron:

It is a fundamental principle of justice that a person cannot be made subject to the jurisdiction of the court without having such notice of the proceedings as will enable him to be heard.

At para 21 of Cameron, the Supreme Court went on to consider the provision for alternative service under CPR r6.15 specifically:

subject to any statutory provision to the contrary, it is an essential requirement for any form of alternative service that the mode of service should be such as can reasonably be expected to bring the proceedings to the attention of the defendant

The Court of Appeal found that emailing the Claim Form to Surge Activism’s email address could not reasonably have been expected to have brought the proceedings to the attention of the ‘persons unknown’ respondents. Further, there was no requirement in Teare J’s order that Surge Activism were obliged to give wider notice of the proceedings to anyone [47].

Dispensation from service

The Court held that there was no proper basis for an order to dispense with service of the Claim Form under CPR r6.16. It held that, in effect, Canada Goose was requesting for dispensation from service on any of the ‘persons unknown’ even if they had never been served with the order or had no knowledge of the proceedings [48-49].

Additionally, the Court considered that it had been open to Canada Goose to obtain an order for alternative service which had a greater likelihood of bringing notice of the proceedings to the attention of the protesters. The examples given were posting the Claim Form, Particulars of Claim and order on social media or affixing the documents somewhere nearby the shop. There was no reason why the Court should use its power to dispense with service to overcome Canada Goose’s failure [50]. Such a failure did not constitute the ‘exceptional circumstances’ that would justify an order under CPR r6.16 [54].

Interim relief against ‘persons unknown’

The Court of Appeal held that distinction drawn by the Supreme Court in Cameron between identifiable anonymous defendants and unidentifiable anonymous defendants did not cover a third category of anonymous defendants. These were people, such as the protesters in this case, who were highly likely in the future to commit an unlawful civil wrong against whom a quia timet injunction was sought. The Court of Appeal in Ineos permitted a claimant to seek an injunction against ‘persons unknown’ even where such a person would only come into existence on the commission of the unlawful act. They termed this third category of ‘persons unknown’ as ‘Newcomers’ [66].

Following both Cameron and Ineos, the Court set out procedural guidelines applicable to interim injunction applications against ‘persons unknown’ [82]:

  1. The ‘persons unknown’ in the Claim Form, including Newcomers, must be capable of being identified and served with proceedings at the time proceedings begin. They should be served with proceedings, by alternative service where necessary. Defendants who have been identified at the time of issuing proceedings must be joined as individual defendants;
  2. The ‘persons unknown’ must be defined by reference to the allegedly unlawful conduct;
  3. Interim injunctive relief may only be granted if there is a sufficiently real and imminent risk of a tort being committed to justify quia timet relief;
  4. The prohibited acts must correspond to the threatened tort;
  5. The terms of the injunction must be sufficiently clear, precise and framed in ordinary language;
  6. The interim injunction should be clearly geographically defined and time limited.

Having enunciated these principles, the Court of Appeal found that the injunctions granted by Teare J were not permissible [83]. The description of ‘persons unknown’ was too wide and the prohibited acts were not confined to unlawful acts. Further, the injunctions were not time limited and did not provide a method of alternative service that was likely to bring the existence of the order to the attention of the ‘persons unknown’ [86].

Final order against ‘persons unknown’

The Court held that a final injunction cannot be granted in protester cases against ‘persons unknown’ who are not parties at the date of the final order. Newcomers who have not committed the prohibited acts by that date are not ‘persons unknown’ for the purposes of the injunction. ‘Persons unknown’ may be subject to a final injunction provided that they are identifiable anonymous defendants as defined in Cameron.

Canada Goose was seeking to invoke the civil jurisdiction of the courts as a means of permanently controlling ongoing public demonstrations by a continually fluctuating body of protesters. In effect it was an attempt to use private law remedies to prevent purported public disorder, which were not apt for the task. Such a control on demonstrations involve a complex balancing of private rights, civil liberties, public expectations and government policy. The Court noted that Parliament had conferred powers on local authorities to make public spaces protection orders under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 but these orders required the local authority to carry out consultation and take into account the rights of freedom of assembly and expression [93].

Conclusion

There are now clear guidelines that apply to injunctions against ‘persons unknown’. The effect of the judgment will be that applicants must give careful consideration to these criteria in any future application.

Permission to appeal to the Supreme Court has been granted.

Gareth Rhys is currently a pupil barrister at 1 Crown Office Row, seconded from the HMRC

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

7/7 Bombings 9/11 A1P1 Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity AONB Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos asbestosis Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seeker asylum seekers Australia autism autonomy ayslum badgers barristers bats' rights battlefield BBC beaches bedroom tax belief benefit cap benefits bereavement damages best interests big business bill of right Bill of Rights bioethics biomedicine biometric data biotechnology birds directive blawg blawg review blight blogging blogosphere blogs blood Bloody Sunday Bloody Sunday findings BNP boaters boats BRCA gene breast cancer brexit British Bill of Rights British Chiropractic Association British citizenship British constitution British embassy british lawyers British soldiers Broadmoor brownlie browsing BSkyB BUCKLAND v. THE UNITED KINGDOM - 40060/08 - HEJUD budget Bull v Hall burkha cancer capacity care proceedings carnivores Carson v UK case law Case Note Catholic Care Catholic Church catholic midwives CBI CCTV cerebral palsy CETA CFAs chagos Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights chimpanzees China Chindamo Chris Grayling Chris Packham Christian christianity church CIA circumcision citizenship citizens rights civil liberties civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Code Civile code of conduct Coercive and controlling behaviour cohabitees cold calling Cologne combat immunity comments commission Commission for Equality & Human Rights Commission on a Bill of Rights common buzzard common law common law rights communications compensation competition conditional fee agreements confidentiality confiscation order conscience conscience clause conscientious objection consent conservation Conservative Party Conservatives constitution constitutional court of south africa consultation consultation responses contact order contact point contempt of court contract Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Justice of the European Union Court of Protection Covid-19 crime crimes against humanity criminal law Criminal Legal Aid criminal records Crown Prosecution Service Cybersecurity Damages dangerous nonsense data controller data processing data protection data retention death penalty declaration of incompatibility defamation Defamation Bill defaming the dead defence of illegality defendant's costs order deficit defmation DEFRA delegated legislation democracy Democracy village demolition order demotion Dennis Gill dentist's registration fees deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention devolution Dignitas dignity Dignity in Dying diplomacy direct action Directive direct marketing director of public prosecutions disability Disability-related harassment disabled claimants disciplinary hearing disclosure Discrimination Discrimination law disease divorce DNA doctor-patient relationship doctors doctrine of double effect doctrine of state act does it matter? domestic violence domestic workers Dominic Grieve don't ask don't ask don't tell don't tell donor Doogan and Wood double conviction DPP guidelines drones duty of care ECHR economic and social rights economic loss ECtHR Education elderly election embryo embryonic stem cells Employment Environment environmental information Equality Act Equality Act 2010 ethics EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice european disability forum European Sanctions Blog european union Eurozone EUSFTA euthanasia eviction evidence extra-jurisdictional reach of ECHR extra-territoriality extradition extradition act extradition procedures extradition review extraordinary rendition Facebook Facebook contempt facial recognition fair procedures Fair Trial faith courts fake news Family family courts family law family legal aid Family life fatal accidents act fertility treatment FGM fisheries fishing rights foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy fracking France freedom of assembly Freedom of Association freedom of conscience Freedom of Expression freedom of information Freedom of Information Act 2000 freedom of movement freedom of speech free speech free will game birds gangbo gang injunctions Garry Mann gary dobson Gary McFarlane gay discrimination Gay marriage gay rights gay soldiers Gaza Gaza conflict Gender General Dental Council General Election General Medical Council genes genetic discrimination genetic disorder genetic engineering genetic information genetics genetic testing Google government grooming gwyneth paltrow gypsies H1N1 habeas corpus habitats habitats protection Halsbury's Law Exchange hammerton v uk happy new year harassment Hardeep Singh Haringey Council haringey council tax benefit Harkins and Edwards hate speech Health healthcare health insurance Heathrow heist heightened scrutiny Henry VII Henry VIII herd immunity hereditary disorder High Court of Justiciary high speed train route Hirst No. 2 Hirst v UK HIV HJ Iran HM (Iraq) v The Secretary of state for the home department [2010] EWCA Civ 1322 Holder holkham beach home homelessness Home Office Home Office v Tariq homeopathy homo sapiens homosexual hooding horisontality horizontal application horizontal effect hospitals Hounslow v Powell House of Commons Housing housing benefit housing benefits Howard Donald Howard League for Penal Reform how judges decide cases hra damages claim HRA incorporation Hrant Dink HRLA HS2 hs2 challenge hts http://ukhumanrightsblog.com/2011/04/11/us-state-department-reports-on-uk-human-rights/ human being human dignity Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority human genome human rights Human Rights Act Human Rights Act 1998 human rights advocacy Human rights and the UK constitution human rights commission human rights conventions human rights damages Human Rights Day human rights decisions Human Rights Information Project human rights in private disputes human rights news human rights record Human Rights Watch human right to education Human Tissue Act human trafficking hung parliament hunting Huntington's Chorea Huntington's Disease HXA hyper injunctions Ian McEwan ICAO Igor Sutyagin illegality illegality defence illegitimacy image rights immigration Immigration/Extradition Immigration Act 2014 immigration appeals immigration detention immigration judge immigration rules immunity Imports incorporation HRA increase of sanction indian advocates indian supreme court indirect discrimination Indonesia informed consent Infrastructure Planning Committee inherent jurisdiction inherited disease Inhuman and degrading treatment injunction injunction continued inland revenue Inquest inquest law Inquests insanity inshore fleet insult insurance insurmountable obstacles intellectual property intelligence intelligence services act intensive care intercept evidence interception interests of the child interim remedies international international comity international conflict international criminal court international humanitarian law international human rights international human rights law international law International Stem Cell Corporation international treaty obligations internet internet service providers internment internship intrusion inuit invention investigation investigative duty in vitro fertilisation Iran iranian bank sanctions Iranian nuclear program iran sanctions Iraq Iraqi asylum seeker Iraq War Ireland irrationality ISC ISIL islam isolated nucleic acids Israel israeli palestinian conflict italian ships Italy iTunes IVF ivory ban Jack Dorsey jackson reforms Janowiec and Others v Russia ( Japan Jason Smith jean charles de menezes Jeet Singh Jefferies jehovah's witnesses Jeremy Clarkson Jeremy Corbyn jeremy hunt jihad jihadists jim duffy job jobseekers' allowance Jogee John Hemming John Terry joint enterprise joint tenancy jonathan sumption Jon Guant Joseph v Spiller journalism judaism judges Judges and Juries judging Judicial activism judicial brevity judicial deference Judicial immunity judicial no-mans land judicial oversight judicial power judicial review Judicial Review reform Judicial Studies Board judiciary Julian Assange jurisdiction jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Act Justice and Security Bill Justice and Security Green Paper Justice Cameron Justice Human Rights Awards JUSTICE Human Rights Awards 2010 justiciability justification just satisfaction Kant Katyn Massacre Kay v Lambeth Kay v UK Ken Clarke Ken Pease Kerry McCarthy Kettling Kings College Klimas koran burning laboratory animals laboratory test Labour labour law lack of reasons Lady Hale land landfill gas landowner landowners language lansley NHS reforms LASPO Law Commission Law Pod UK Law Society Law Society of Scotland leave to enter leave to remain Lee Rigby legal advice privilege legal aid legal aid cuts Legal Aid desert Legal Aid Reforms legal blogs Legal Certainty legality legal naughty step Legal Ombudsman legal profession legal professional privilege legal representation legitimate expectation let as a dwelling Leveson Inquiry Levi Bellfield lewisham hospital closure Lewis Malcolm Calver liability Libel libel reform Liberal Democrat Conference Liberal Democrats Liberty libraries closure library closures licence conditions licence to shoot licensee life insurance life orders life sentence life support limestone pavements limitation lisbon treaty Lithuania litigant in person Litigation litvinenko live exports living instrument LME local authorities local government locked in syndrome locus standi london borough of merton London Legal Walk London Probation Trust Lord Bingham Lord Bingham of Cornhill Lord Blair Lord Carey Lord Goldsmith lord irvine Lord Judge Lord Judge speech Lord Justice Jackson Lord Kerr Lord Lester Lord Neuberger Lord Phillips Lord Rodger Lord Saville Report Lord Sumption Lord Taylor LSC tender luftur rahman machine learning MAGA Magna Carta Magna Carter mail on sunday Majority Verdict Malcolm Kennedy malice malicious falsehood mandela manifestation of belief manifestos Margaret Thatcher Margin of Appreciation margin of discretion Maria Gallastegui marine conservation marine environmental law Mark Kennedy mark twain marriage material support maternity pay Matthew Woods Mattu v The University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust [2011] EWHC 2068 (QB) Maya the Cat Mba v London Borough Of Merton Mcfarlane McKenzie friend Media and Censorship media judge Medical medical confidentiality medical ethics medical liability medical negligence medical profession medical qualifications medical records medical treatment medicine mental capacity mental capacity; press; reporting restrictions Mental Capacity Act Mental Capacity Act 2005 Mental Health mental health act mental health advocacy mental health awareness Mental Health Courts mental health hospital Mental illness merits review mesothelioma MGN v UK michael gove Midwives migrant crisis Milly Dowler minimum income minimum sentence Ministerial Code Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice cuts miscarriage of justice misfeasance in public office missiles misuse of private information modern slavery Mohamed monitoring powers monsanto montgomery mooring moral circle morality morocco mortgage fraud mortuaries motherhood motor neuron disease Motor Neurone disease Moulton Mousa MP expenses Mr Brewer Mr Gul Mr Justice Eady MS (Palestinian Territories) (FC) (Appellant) v Secretary of State for the Home Department murder murder reform Musician's Union Muslim mutation mutations MY Cannis my kingdom for a horse Myriad NADA v. SWITZERLAND - 10593/08 - HEJUD [2012] ECHR 1691 Nadja Benaissa naked rambler Naomi Campbell narcolepsy nationality National Origin National Pro Bono Week national security national sovereignty Natural England nature nature conservation naturism Nazi neanderthals necessary implication needs assessment negligence neighbour dispute Neuberger neural degeneration neurogenerative disease neuroscience Newcastle university news News of the World news roundup new Supreme Court President NHS NHS Risk Register NICE Nick Clegg Nicklinson Niqaab niqab No Angels Noise Regulations 2005 non-justiciability nonhuman animals non voluntary euthanasia Northern Ireland notification requirements nuclear challenges nuisance nurse nursing nursing home obiter dicta Occupy London offensive jokes Offensive Speech offensive t shirt official solicitor oil and gas oil spill olympics open justice oppress OPQ v BJM orchestra orthodox schools Osama Bin Laden Osborn v The Parole Board [2013] UKSC 61 ouster clause overseas aid Oxford University palliative care palliative sedation paramountcy principle parental rights parenthood parking spaces parliament parliamentary expenses parliamentary expenses scandal Parliamentary sovereignty Parliament square parole parole board party funding passing off passive smoking passport passport seizure pastor Terry Jones patent patents paternity Pathway Students patiets' rights Patrick Quinn murder PCOs peace-keeping operations Pensions performers' rights persecution personal data Personal Injury personality rights perversity Peter and Hazelmary Bull Peter Gibson PF and EF v UK Philip Lawrence Phil Woolas phone hacking phone taps physical and mental disabilities physician assisted death Pinnock Piracy PJS placement order planning planning human rights planning system planning time limits plantagenet plebgate POCA podcast points Poland Police police investigations police liability police misconduct police powers police surveillance Policy Exchange report political judges Politics Politics/Public Order pollution poor reporting Pope Pope's visit Pope Benedict porsche 917 portal possession order possession proceedings power of attorney PoW letters to ministers pre-nup pre-nuptial Pre-trial detention predator control pregnancy preliminary reference prerogative powers press Press Association press briefing press freedom Priest priests Prince Andrew Prince Charles prince of wales princess caroline of monaco principle of subsidiarity prior restraint prison Prisoners prisoners rights prisoners voting prisoner vote prisoner votes prisoner voting prison numbers prison rules Prisons prison vote privacy privacy injunction privacy law through the front door private disputes Private life private nuisance private use procedural unfairness proceeds of crime Professional Discipline Property property rights proportionality prosecution Protection of Freedoms Act Protection of Freedoms Bill protective costs Protest protest camp protest rights Protocol 15 psychiatric hospitals Public/Private public access publication public authorities public authority public bodies Public Bodies Bill public figure public funding public inquiries public inquiry public interest public interest environmental litigation public interest immunity public interest litigation public law unfairness Public Order public powers public procurement Public Sector Equality Duty Public Services Ombudsman putting the past behind quango quantum quarantine Queen's Speech queer in the 21st century R (on the application of) v Joint Committee of Primary Care Trusts & Anor [2012] EWCA Civ 472 R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for the Home Department & Ors [2011] EWCA Civ 895 R (on the application of) v The General Medical Council [2013] EWHC 2839 (Admin) R (on the application of EH) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2012] EWHC 2569 (Admin) R (on the application of G) v The Governors of X School Rabone Rabone and another v Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust [2012] UKSC 2 Race race relations Rachel Corrie racial discrimination Racial equality radiotherapy Radmacher Raed Salah Mahajna Raed Saleh Ramsgate rape rape case raptors Ratcliffe 6 Ratcliffe on Soar Ratcliffe power station rating rcs RCW v A Local Authority reasons reasons challenges recent case law and news reception conditions recognition of judgments recreational rights Redfearn v UK referendum reform refugee status refusal of treatment Registrar of Births Deaths and Marriages regulatory rehabilitation rehabilitation of offenders Reith Lectures Re J (A Child: Disclosure) [2012] EWCA Civ 1204 relgious freedom Religion religion in the courts religious beliefs religious discrimination religious freedom remedies renewables subsidies rent repeal reporting restrictions representation reproductive technologies rescue rescuer's claim resettlement of offenders resource allocation respect for family life responsibility in tort restrictions on liberty results 2010 resuscitation retrospective legislation rev paul nicholson reynolds Reynolds defence Re [2012] EWCA Civ 1233 richard III Richard O'Dwyer right of appeal RightsInfo rights of children Right to a fair hearing right to a fair trial right to a home right to a remedy right to a student loan right to autonomy right to autonomy and privacy right to die right to dies right to die with dignity right to dignity right to education right to expression right to family life right to food right to free enjoyment of possessions right to information right to liberty right to life right to peaceful enjoyment of property Right to Privacy right to refuse treatment right to respect for private life right to strike right to swim right to truth right to vote Rihanna Rio Ferdinand riots ripa rise of fascism rival supermarkets Roma Roman Catholic roman catholic schools Romania roundup round up roundup ready Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust royal name Royal Prerogative rule of law Rusal Russia Rutherford sadie frost Safari sanctions set aside sanctity of life Sandiford Sarah Ferguson sark satire saudi arabia Savage (Respondent) v South Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Saville Report schedule 7 schizophrenia school building school surveillance schrems science scientific atheism Scoppola Scotland Scotland Act Scotland Act 1998 Scotland Bill Scottish Government Scottish Human Rights Commission Scottish Parliament sea fishing seals Seal v UK search engines search powers secondary smoking secrecy Secretary of State Secretary of State for the Home Department v AP secret courts secret criminal trial secret evidence secret justice Secret trials sectarianism secularism security security cameras security services security vetting Sedar Mohammed segregation self-defence seminar sentencing September 11 serco sermon service outside jurisdiction set-off Sewel Convention sex abuse sex ban sex ban low IQ sex offender Sex offenders sex register sexual abuse Sexual Offences sexual orientation sexual orientation regulations SFO investigation sfo unlawfulness shaker aamer Shamima Begum sham marriage Sharon Shoesmith shipwreck Shirley Chaplin shooting shoulder shrug should trees have rights SIAC sihkism Simon Singh sir alan ward Sir Nicholas Wall Sir Peter slaughterhouses slavery smacking small claims court Smith Smith & Ors v The Ministry of Defence [2012] EWCA Civ 1365 smoking ban Snyder v Phelps social benefits social housing socialite social media social security law social workers solitary confinement soma somali pirates sources South Africa south african constitution Sovereignty clause soviet union soybean Spanish properties spare room subsidy special advocate special advocates species spending cuts spielmann squatters Standing starvation state immunity statelessness statute statutory power Statutory purpose stay of execution stem cell research stem cells stem cell therapy Stephen Gough stephen sedley stepping hill hospital Sterilisation steve macqueen Steven Neary stobart-law stop and search stop powers Stormont Assembly Strasborug Strasbourg Strasbourg Court strasbourg damages pirates strasbourg law Strasbourg terminology strategic environmental assessment strike strike out sturgeon Sugar v BBC suicide super injunctions supermax prisons Supreme Court Supreme Court Live Supreme Court of Canada Supreme Court Scotland surgery surrogacy surveillance swine flu Syria systemic violence Take That tariff Taser Tax tax avoidance tax discrimination Taxi tchenguiz technology Telegraph telephone preference service television justice tenancy tent city termination of pregnancy terror asset freezing Terrorism terrorism act terrorism act 2000 terrorism legislation terrorism prosecution terrorist threat terry pratchett Tesla The Bike Project the Catholic church The Corner House The Law in These Parts therapy Theresa May the right to privacy The Stig The Sun three way case time limits in human rights Tobacco tobacco cartels Top Gear tort Torture torture inquiry totally without merit TPIM TPP tracking trade secrets trades unions trade union congress Trade Unions transexual transsexual transsexuals travel travellers travel restrictions treason treatment treaty accession trial by jury trolling TTIP TTM v London Borough of Hackney & Ors Tugendhat tumour Turkey tweeting in court Twitter twitter in court Twitter Joke Trial UK UK citizenship uk constitution UK election UK Human Rights Blog UK Human Rights Roundup UKIP UK Jewish Film Festival ukraine UK Supreme Court UK Uncut ultra orthodox jews unable to vote unacceptable behaviour policy unaccompanied minors unborn child UN Convention on the Rights of the Child unelected judges unemployment unfair consultation unfair dismissal unfairness at hearing Unison Unite United Against Fascism Group United Kingdom United Nations United States United States v Windsor universal declaration of human rights universal jurisdiction Universal Periodic Review University University Fees University of Southampton unjust and oppressive unlawful arrest unlawful detention unpaid work schemes UN Resolution unsolicited calls UPR US aviation US Constitution use as of right US Supreme Court vaccination variants vehicle breakdown vetting and barring vicarious liability victim victim status Victoria Climbie victorian charter villagisation vinton cerf violence visa scheme vivisection voluntary euthanasia Volunteers voter compensation voters compensation voting voting compensation vulnerable Wales War War Crimes Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: