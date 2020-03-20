Rights in a time of quarantine – Law Pod UK
20 March 2020
Following his excellent exploration of the interface between human rights and the quarantine and movement restrictions adopted in response to Covid-19, biolaw expert Niall Coghlan kindly agreed to come on our podcast and expand on the subject. Whilst we have made every effort to get this episode on air as soon as possible, there are bound to be further laws and decrees being rolled out. References to the relevant Italian laws, the Latvian derogation and others can be found in Niall’s post of 17 March. Here are references to the most recent developments.
Derogations
ECHR
- Latvia (15 March): arts 8, 11, 2P1 and 2P4.
- Romania (17 March): no ECHR rights specified, but derogation from constitutional rights equivalent to arts 8, 11, 1P1, 2P1 and 2P4.
- Armenia (19 March): no ECHR rights mentioned, but derogation from constitutional rights equivalent to arts 5, 11, 1P1 and 2P4.
- Moldova (19 March): arts 11, 1P1, 2P4.
- New derogations will be notified here.
OAS
- No suspensions of guarantees (art.27 American Convention on Human Rights) listed. New suspensions will be notified here.
ICCPR
- Guatemala (9 March): arts 12 (free movement), 21 (free assembly).
- Latvia (16 March): arts 12, 17 (private and family life), 21.
- New derogations will be included here.
