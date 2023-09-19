Best of Law Pod 2023 so far

by Rosalind English

In Episode 189 presenters Rosalind English and Lucy McCann reprise some of the leading episodes of Law Pod UK this year, ranging from the potential impact of AI on the legal professions, to the problem of Deprivation of Liberty Orders for children in the UK, given the severe lack of regulated accommodation available for the family courts to identify.

For a reminder and a refresher of the wide spectrum of subjects we cover on this series, dive in, learn and enjoy.