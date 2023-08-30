Law Pod UK Ep.188: Vulnerable witnesses: Communication in the Family Courts

by Rosalind English

Listen to Family law expert Richard Ager talk to Melissa Patidar about her intermediary service company, Comunicourt, which provides communication support between lawyers and witnesses in remote and face to face hearings in family court proceedings. They discuss parties with vulnerabilities, qualifications and role of an intermediary, and how lawyers should aim to work with them.

