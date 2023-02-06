Strikes, private nuisance, protest Bill: The Weekly Round up

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill has been voted through the House of Commons amidst historic industrial action across the UK. Workers in health, education, transport and the civil service came out on strike in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions, and members of the Fire Brigades Union have voted overwhelmingly in favour of walking out. The synchronisation of strikes across different sectors has seen levels of disruption not seen in at least decades. The government has published a memorandum on the compatibility of the Bill with the ECHR, but the issue is far from clear cut – the Labour party and trade unions have opposed the Bill, and the Joint Committee on Human Rights has put written questions to the Secretary of State. The TUC has not ruled out legal action if the Bill is passed, and February 1st saw nationwide protests on the “right to strike day”.

The Public Order Bill has also been making its way through Parliament this week, with the Bill suffering setbacks in the House of Lords. The unelected chamber voted in favour of a higher threshold for police to intervene in protests and for there to be a defence of protesting about “an issue of current debate”. On the same day, Extinction Rebellion protestors gained access to the chamber, leading to an adjournment. The “draconian” Bill has faced strong opposition from human rights groups such as Justice and Amnesty, as well as Hongkongers in the UK who have compared the situation to the ex-British colony. How long the Parliamentary ping-pong will last, and what the end Bill will look like, are yet to be seen. 

Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, has admitted that government guidance regulating building safety was “faulty and ambiguous” and contributed to the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people lost their lives. He left the ultimate blame with the developers, against calls to sanction the cladding suppliers that were responsible for the use of the unsafe cladding. 

  • The Criminal Bar Association has announced that Director of Public Prosecutions has successfully sought more money from the Treasury to increase the pay of prosecution barristers in line with their defending counterparts. The increase will be of 15% and will come into force in 8 weeks. This comes after the first ever protests by the criminal bar in previous months against a backdrop of record-high backlog in the courts. 

  • In Y v France, the European Court of Human Rights held that France did not violate the Article 8 rights of the applicant – a biologically intersex person – when their request to have the word “neutral” or “intersex” entered on their birth certificate instead of “male”. While acknowledging the importance of gender identity to Article 8, the Court held that the lack of European consensus on the issue made it appropriate to defer to the French authorities on the scope of the positive obligations. 
  • Indonesian residents of the island of Pari have started proceedings against the cement-making company Holcim in a Swiss court. The residents say that the manufacturing giant is doing too little to cut carbon emissions and threatening the survival of their island as a result. At the same time, nearly 14,000 Nigerians have brought proceedings against Shell in the High Court for pollution of their water sources and destruction of their natural environment. This is part of a larger wave of climate litigation in recent years, with the European Court of Human Rights recently holding a procedural hearing on the management of three different climate cases against over thirty states.  
  • The Board of Trustees of the Tate Gallery has lost its appeal to the Supreme Court on the issue of whether its visitors using its viewing platform to look into neighbouring flats constitutes private nuisance. The court held, by a majority, that while ‘mere overlooking’ is not capable of being a nuisance, the viewing platform of the Tate Gallery was an exceptional use of land and the intrusion into the resident’s flats amounted to a substantial interference with the ordinary use and enjoyment of their property. The judgement is notable for, among other things, ruling out Article 8 in the circumstances and reaching their decision solely on common law principles, and for criticising the approach to the balancing exercise taken by the trial judge. 

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption ALBA Allison Bailey Al Qaeda animal rights anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 Artificial Intelligence Asbestos assisted suicide asylum Australia autism benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery Catholicism Chagos Islanders Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners climate change clinical negligence Coercion common law confidentiality consent conservation constitution contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus Coroners costs court of appeal Court of Protection crime Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty defamation deportation deprivation of liberty Detention diplomatic immunity disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of candour duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Employment Law Employment Tribunal enforcement Environment Equality Act Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Family Fertility FGM Finance football foreign criminals foreign office France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage Gaza gender genetics Germany Google Grenfell Health high court HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction Inquests international law internet Inuit Iran Iraq Ireland Islam Israel Italy IVF Japan Judaism judicial review jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Law Pod UK legal aid legality Leveson Inquiry LGBTQ Rights liability Libel Liberty Libya Lithuania local authorities marriage Maya Forstater mental capacity Mental Health military Ministry of Justice modern slavery monitoring music Muslim nationality national security NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges Obituary ouster clauses parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal patents Pensions Personal Injury Piracy Plagiarism planning Poland Police Politics pollution press Prisoners Prisons privacy Professional Discipline Property proportionality Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries public law rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo Right to assembly right to die right to family life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia Saudi Arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice sexual offence sexual orientation Sikhism Smoking social media South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing statelessness stop and search Strasbourg Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture travel treaty TTIP Turkey UK Ukraine UK Supreme Court unduly harsh united nations USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wind farms WomenInLaw YearInReview Zimbabwe

