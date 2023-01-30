Law Pod UK latest episode: How to get Pupillage

by hrupdateadmin

In Episode 178 Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Shahram Sharghy and Jo Moore about how to become a barrister. The episode considers the kind of research that is essential to do in advance, navigating the pupillage gateway, preparing for interviews, and dealing with rejection.

Helpful resources include:

https://pupillageandhowtogetit.com/

The Path to Pupillage, by Georgina Wolfe.

If you interested in applying to 1 Crown Office Row, details can be found here: https://www.1cor.com/london/careers/pupillage/

