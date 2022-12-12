Law Pod UK Latest Episode: Permacrisis in Public Law? With Sir Jonathan Jones

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 174 Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Sir Jonathan Jones about recent developments in public law and the Constitution, including recent political turbulence, the Union, the Northern Ireland Protocol, Judicial Review reforms, Human Rights Act reforms and Standards and Ethics in public life.

Sir Jonathan Guy Jones KCB KC is a British lawyer, appointed in March 2014 and serving until his resignation on 8 September 2020 as HM Procurator General, Treasury Solicitor and Head of the Government Legal Service, and so the Permanent Secretary of the Government Legal Department. He is now a Senior Consultant, Public and Constitutional Law, at Linklaters. He tweets at @SirJJKC

This Episode mentions:

HM & Ors [2022] EWHC 2729 (14 October 2022), judgment here, covered by Marina Wheeler KC on the Blog here

The Good Law Project v SSHSC [2022] EWHC 298 (15 February 2022) judgment here

Reference by the Lord Advocate (Rev1) [2022] UKSC 31 (23 November 2022) judgment here