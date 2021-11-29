Loss of Chance with Sarah Lambert QC and Dominic Ruck Keene
29 November 2021
In Episode 153, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Sarah Lambert QC and Dominic Ruck Keene about loss of chance in personal injury and clinical negligence cases. The episode discusses the following cases:
- Chester v Afshar [2004] UKHL 41.
- Gregg v Scott [2005] UKHL 2
- Hotson v East Berkshire Area Health Authority [1987] AC 750
- Wilsher v Essex Area Health Authority [1988] AC 1074.
- Fairchild v Glenhaven Funeral Services Ltd [2003] 1 AC 32.
- Wright v Cambridge Medical Group [2013] Q.B. 312.
- Mallett v McMonagle [1970] AC 166.
- McGill v Sports and Entertainment Media Group and others [2016] EWCA Civ 1063. Perry v Raleys 2019 UKSC.
- Davies v Taylor 1974 AC 207.
- Turnbull v Waugh (CA, unreported 6 May 1999)
- XYZ v Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust [2011] EWHC 243 QB
- Langford v Hebran [2001] P.I.Q.R. Q13
- Clarke v Maltby [2010] EWHC 1201
- Collet v Smith [2009] EWCA Civ 583
