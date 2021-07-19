New Lawpod UK episode: Vicarious trauma in the legal profession

by Rosalind English

The Covid pandemic has brought the mental health of those within the legal profession into sharp relief. For some people, the past 18 months will have been the first time they have discussed their mental health with clients, colleagues, and supervisors.

To celebrate reaching 500,000 listens on the podcast, I wanted to do something a little different. In this episode I speak to Rachel Francis and Joanna Fleck, two extraordinary women, about their new book: Vicarious Trauma in the Legal Profession: a practical guide to trauma, burnout and collective care, which comes highly recommended to anyone dealing with trauma in their work.

Baroness Helena Kennedy QC has described the book as “a wake-up call about what is happening to law and access to justice – but it is also a clarion as to what is happening to lawyers.”

The book is published by Legal Action Group and is available to buy: here (if you are a LAG member) and here (from Waterstones, if you are not a LAG member)

If you are interested in bulk buys of the book, please contact Esther Pilger at EPilger@lag.org.uk

