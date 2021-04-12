Law Pod New Episode: Harriet Wistrich on Criminal Justice for Women

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

Following International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Emma-Louise Fenelon spoke to Harriet Wistrich, founder of the Centre for Women’s Justice about the many ways in which the UK criminal justice system is failing women.

In Episode 140 they discuss the report by the Centre for Women’s Justice, ‘Women Who Kill: How The State Criminalises Women We Might Otherwise Be Burying’.

Law Pod UK is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audioboom, Player FM, ListenNotes, Podbean, iHeart, Radio Public, Deezer or wherever you listen to our podcasts.

Please remember to rate and review us if you like what you hear.