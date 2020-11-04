New Podcast! Brexit and the Flaws of the Delegated Legislation System

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 129, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Joe Tomlinson and Alexandra Sinclair, authors of the new Public Law Project report: Plus ca change? Brexit and the flaws of the delegated legislation system. They are joined by Lord Anderson of Ipswich QC for a fascinating discussion about parliamentary goings-on in a time of Brexit.

The Public Law Project is an independent national charity carrying out research, policy work, training and legal case work to promote the rule of law, improve decision making and facilitate access to justice. The PLP takes no position on the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

Joe is Research Director at the PLP. He is also Senior Lecturer in Public Law at the University of York. He researches widely on public law, and particularly the administrative justice system and his work has been published in leading journals and cited by a variety of bodies, including the Ministry of Justice, the All Party Parliamentary Group on the Rule of Law, and the House of Commons Library. His work, with Professor Robert Thomas, on administrative review will also form the basis of a Law Commission project.

Alexandra is a Research Fellow at the Public Law Project and a PhD student at the London School of Economics Faculty of Law. She has worked as a judges’ clerk at the New Zealand High Court and as a barrister in Auckland, New Zealand. She was awarded the Cleary Memorial Prize by the New Zealand Law Foundation in 2015 for showing outstanding promise in the legal profession.

David Anderson will be well known to listeners. He is a barrister at Brick Court Chambers and a Cross Bench Peer. Following him on twitter @bricksilk is highly recommended to anyone with an interest in public law.

For those interested in public law more generally, signing up to the Public Law Project mailing list is also worthwhile.

