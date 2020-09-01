Law Pod UK is back! With Joshua Rozenberg

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

After a summer hiatus, Law Pod UK returns with an interview with Joshua Rozenberg who will be well known to listeners as a legal commentator, journalist, and presenter of the BBC’s Law in Action.

In Episode 123 Joshua addresses attacks on judges and lawyers by the media and the government, and discusses his new book Enemies of the People? How Judges Shape Society

This interview was recorded the day after the Home Office released a post on social media suggesting that “activist lawyers” were abusing regulations by delaying and disrupting returns of migrants. The Law Society and Bar Council both condemned the video, and it has since been taken down by the Home Office, see here .

For links to the cases discussed, see below:

The recent New Zealand High Court decision concerning the lawfulness of the first 9 days of lockdown in New Zealand here (for an analysis, see UK Human Rights Blog article here.

Read more about Simon Dolan’s challenge to lockdown, represented by Philip Havers QC, here.

Listeners can avail of 20% discount on the retail price of Joshua Rozenberg’s book, linked on Joshua’s blog here.