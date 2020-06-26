Systemic Racial Inequality: Windrush and the Bar on Law Pod UK with Martin Forde QC

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

It is now over a month since the death of George Floyd.

The UK Human Rights Blog and Law Pod are committed to continuing the conversation about racism in the UK prompted by his death and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Michael Paulin has discussed a number of issues in his recent article.

The beginning of this week marked Windrush Day, introduced in June 2018 on the 70th anniversary of the Windrush migration, to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants to Britain. In Episode 117, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Martin Forde QC, Independent Adviser to the Windrush Compensation Scheme about racial inequality in the UK, in immigration history and at the Bar.



