Law Pod UK New Episode: IICSA Update and Abuse within Minority Religions

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 116 Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Richard Scorer, Head of Abuse at Slater and Gordon, about progress of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse and in particular the investigation into abuse within minority religions (including non conformist Christian denominations, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Baptists, Methodists, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism, Hinduism and Buddhism). The episode also examines the effect of Covid-19, and the impact virtual hearings has had on evidence at the Inquiry to date.

More information on the module on minority religions can be found here.

