LawPod UK examines fall in rape prosecutions

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

Since 2017 the rate and volume of rape prosecutions in the UK have fallen steeply, collapsing to the lowest level since records began. The reasons for this are unclear.

In Episode 114 of Law Pod UK, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Jennifer MacLeod from Brick Court Chambers about two judgments recently handed down by the Divisional Court concerning challenges brought against different aspects of CPS rape prosecution policy:

R (EVAW) v Director of Public Prosecutions [2020] EWHC 929 (Admin)

(FNM) v Director of Public Prosecutions [2020] EWHC 870 (Admin)

Alice Kuzmenko discusses the FNM decision on the UKhuman rights blog here.



