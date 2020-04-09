“Pardonable in the heat of crisis- but we must urgently return to the rule of law.”

9 April 2020 by

UKHRB readers may be interested to see a paper co-authored by Guy Mansfield QC, formerly member of 1 Crown Office Row. Guy – Lord Sandhurst QC – is a past Chairman of the Bar of England and Wales, and a current member of the Executive of the Society of Conservative Lawyers. He has kindly given us permission to link to the paper here.

Anthony Speaight QC is Chair of Research of the Society of Conservative Lawyers, and was a member of the Government Commission on a UK Bill of Rights.

Here is a very short summary of the paper’s arguments.

The Coronavirus Act 2020 was published on Thursday 19th March. It had its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday 23rd March. By Wednesday 25th March it had completed all stages in both Houses and received royal assent.

It is a massive statute in every sense running to 348 pages in length. Perhaps curiously, however, it currently plays no part in the curtailments on shops, places of entertainment, churches and citizen movements. These have been achieved for England by a relatively short statutory instrument, the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 (SI 350).

The Coronavirus Restrictions Regulations were made under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984. 

The authors point out that the orders to close specified premises and businesses including hotels etc. during the emergency have not, broadly speaking, been the subject of controversy. What has been causing considerable debate, and distress, is Regulation 6, ‘Restrictions on movement’.

We have all heard anecdotes about the unfair impact of these restrictions and their exceptions. The plant nursery that has to close down while the supermarket next door continues selling plants. Groups on social media are reporting on individuals going to the coast for a swim in the sea. But the “reasonable excuse” definition in Regulation 6, say the authors,

includes the need to take exercise either alone or with other members of their household. Nothing in the regulation, says that one may only take exercise once a day. 

The “mission creep” of unlawful restriction on liberty, argue the authors, comes from the government’s ‘Guidance’, published a full three days after the making of the regulations: Coronavirus outbreak FAQs: what you can and can’t do.

I urge anyone interested in the limitations of laws limiting our basic freedoms to read this paper in full and bear the authors’ caveats in mind when wondering whether to go for that second walk on a fine day:

a Government document which purports to set out the law should not assert a restriction which does not exist.

The authors are at pains to stress that they fully support the underlying aim of the regulations, and they do not criticise the substantive detail of the policies. However, they conclude that it will not be pardonable if Government does not take steps at an early date to return our country to the rule of law.

That will best be achieved by the Minister addressing these concerns, to the extent that he can prior to further primary legislation, in the review which must be held by 16th April; and by the Government as soon as Parliament reassembles bringing forward emergency primary legislation to place the curtailments of freedom on a surer legal footing, with such protections for the citizen as can be reconciled with the achievement of social distancing.

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

7/7 Bombings 9/11 A1P1 Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism badgers benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery British Waterways Board Catholic Church Catholicism Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Coercion Commission on a Bill of Rights common law communications competition confidentiality consent conservation constitution contact order contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Protection crime criminal law Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty defamation DEFRA deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention Dignitas diplomacy disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Environment Equality Act Equality Act 2010 Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Facebook Family Fatal Accidents Fertility FGM Finance foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage gay rights Gaza Gender genetics Germany Google Grenfell Gun Control Health HIV Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Human Rights Watch Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction Inquests insurance international law internet inuit Iran Iraq Ireland islam Israel Italy IVF ivory ban Japan joint enterprise judaism judicial review Judicial Review reform Julian Assange jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Law Pod UK legal aid legal aid cuts Leveson Inquiry lgbtq liability Libel Liberty Libya lisbon treaty Lithuania local authorities marriage Media and Censorship mental capacity Mental Capacity Act Mental Health military Ministry of Justice modern slavery morocco murder music Muslim nationality national security naturism neuroscience NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges Obituary parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal patents Pensions Personal Injury physician assisted death Piracy Plagiarism planning planning system Poland Police Politics Pope press prison Prisoners prisoner votes Prisons privacy Professional Discipline Property proportionality Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries quarantine R (on the application of EH) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2012] EWHC 2569 (Admin) Radicalisation rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo right to die right to family life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia saudi arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Secret trials sexual offence Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: