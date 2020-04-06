Lockdown: A Response to Professor King — Robert Craig

6 April 2020 by

A police officer enforces the lockdown in Greenwich Park. Image: The Guardian

Essential caveat

This post analyses the legal provisions that accompany some of the restrictions on movement of individuals announced by the Government. The movement restrictions themselves are vital to the protection of life in the current crisis and must be adhered to by all persons. The current Government guidance setting out these and other restrictions can be found here. Legal scrutiny of the associated regulations is warranted but should not be taken to question the undeniable imperative to follow that guidance.

Introduction

In two recent posts for the UK Constitutional Law Association (here and here), Professor Jeff King has set out a focused analysis of key elements of the recent Regulations (Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 (Reg 6) and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020 (Reg 8)) that purport to place severe restrictions on the ability of ordinary citizens to leave the place where they are living.

Prof. King argues that these regulations are within the scope of the powers granted to make such Regulations under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 (‘the 1984 Act’) as amended. They were passed under the emergency procedure set out in s 45R which means they were not approved by Parliament due to the urgency of the situation.

In this post I make the contrary argument: that the Regulations go well beyond the powers under Part 2A of that Act.  I support this claim using only traditional vires arguments. It is also of course the case that the legality of these Regulations also falls to be determined by whether they violate the right to liberty under Article 5 ECHR, located in Schedule 2, Human Rights Act 1998. That issue warrants separate consideration, which I do not seek to undertake in this post.

The relevant parts of the Regulation and underlying legislation

For our purposes, the material words are located in s 6 of the English Regulations.

6 (1) During the emergency period, no person may leave the place where they are living without reasonable excuse.

These Regulations were made under Part 2A of the 1984 Act which was inserted by the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (‘the 2008 Act’) following previous less serious epidemics including SARS. The two most relevant sections for this post state (emphasis added):

45C(3)(c) Regulations under subsection (1) may in particular include provision… imposing or enabling the imposition of restrictions or requirements on or in relation to persons, things or premises in the event of, or in response to, a threat to public health.

[…]

45C(4)(d) The restrictions or requirements mentioned in subsection (3)(c) include in particular … a special restriction or requirement.

Justices of the Peace

As King usefully points out, ministers proposing the 2008 legislation in parliament ((HL Debates, Vol. 700, Col. 452 (28 March 2008))  claimed that the legislation ‘provided significant safeguards… to protect individuals’. The evidence for this claim can be seen most obviously in the fact that restrictions imposed on individuals should normally be explicitly justified in front of a justice of the peace, in open court, by a local authority in accordance with strict criteria laid out in the Act. These can be found in sections 45G-O.

This legislative approach respects the finest traditions of English constitutional law with roots that go all the way back to Entick v Carrington. It is an important constitutional principle that powers to interfere with the liberty and property of the citizen should normally be explained and justified to the judicial branch by the executive, certainly in peace time. This is a basic requirement of the separation of powers.

Executive powers in urgent situations

With admirable foresight, those drafting the 2008 Act realised that there may be urgent situations where it is simply impracticable for local authorities to seek orders from justices of the peace against suspected infected individuals. The Act therefore created a mechanism for ministers in urgent situations to be able to make regulations that confer on the executive the power to impose most of the same restrictions on suspected infected individuals that could be made from the Bench. It would appear that these powers were designed to be held in reserve for those rare occasions when urgent action is required and the fundamental constitutional principle of the separation of powers would necessarily have to be compromised for a brief period.

Crucially, however, some of the most serious restrictions that justices can impose after a hearing are not available to the government no matter how urgent the situation. There are obvious reasons for this given the civil liberties implications.  The powers not available are laid out in 45G(2)(a)-(d). Importantly, “P” refers to an individual who ‘may be infected or contaminated’ [s 45G(1)].

45G(2)  (a) that P submit to medical examination;

(b) that P be removed to a hospital or other suitable establishment;

(c) that P be detained in a hospital or other suitable establishment;

(d) that P be kept in isolation or quarantine;

It is therefore strongly arguable that the intention of Parliament in the 2008 Act was that executive powers relating to individual liberty should be a more limited version of the powers granted to justices in sections 45G-O. The limitations were clearly drafted to respect long standing traditions of individual freedom, in particular the incendiary decision to put someone into isolation or quarantine, or removing them to an institution against their will, even if they may be infected.

The intention of the 2008 Act

Further evidence that the 2008 Act intended that powers available to the executive under this Act should be strictly circumscribed was highlighted in a recent note from the House of Lords Library (Emily Haves) which states that the then government was questioned as to why the extra powers inserted by the 2008 Act ‘required different parliamentary scrutiny to those in the Civil Contingencies Act 2004’.

The Library sets out the answer given by the executive which was that actions under the amended 1984 Act might be urgent but ‘minor in scope and effect’, going on to draw attention to the government’s further answer that

recalling Parliament to debate and approve them within seven days [under the CCA 2004] would “send the wrong signals to the public”, and might not warrant preferential treatment over other parliamentary business.

If there is one thing that can safely be said about the recent Regulations, it is that they are not ‘minor in scope and effect’ and they would certainly have warranted preferential treatment on the parliamentary order paper. One slightly puzzling aspect of this saga is the decision not to add the provisions in the Regulations to the Coronavirus Act 2020, which was rushed through in a matter of days and received Royal Assent at 5.30pm on the day before these Regulations were made.

The terms of the 1984 Act as amended, particularly those that restrict movement, are aimed at people who may be infected with a disease that forms a threat to public health. A good example of Regulations that conform to this principle can be found in February 2020. The attempt on the face of the latest Regulations to claim that the measures are ‘proportionate’ and ‘seek to achieve… a public health response’ is unpersuasive in justifying their use to place severe restrictions on movement onto the entire population of the country, rather than simply those who may be infected with the virus.

It must further be noted that the Regulations do not make any provision for appeals against any decisions, for reasons that are not obvious given s 45F(2)(e) which is listed in Part 2A of the 1984 Act (‘45F(2) Health protection regulations may … (e) provide for appeals from and reviews of decisions taken under the regulations’). Whilst provision for the right to appeal against a decision under the Regulations is not mandated in that particular subsection, it is disappointing that no general recourse to the higher courts is explicitly included in the Regulations.

Furthermore, the Regulations appear to be in breach of s 45F(6) which again reinforces the view that the intention of parliament concerning measures relating to individual liberty and property are subject to particular legal scrutiny and accountability:

45F(6) Regulations under section 45C must provide for a right of appeal to a magistrates’ court against any decision taken under the regulations by virtue of which a special restriction or requirement is imposed on or in relation to a person, thing or premises.

Groups

Prof. King understandably relies on s 45G(2)(j) to justify the special restrictions on movement in the Regulations because that section relates to restrictions ‘on where [a person] goes or with whom [a person] has contact’. He links this to s 45J which states that ‘a person’ also includes ‘groups of persons’. The problem for this argument is that there is an enormous difference between ‘groups’ of people who ‘may be infected’ [s 45G(1)(a)], such as those on a cruise ship, or a family or a care home and these provisions which purport to apply to the entire British public.

The claim that the entire general public constitutes a ‘group’ that ‘may be infected’ is not persuasive. On the contrary, the premise of the Regulations is that the vast majority of the public are not infected. That is the whole point of imposing the restrictions. The real problem for Prof. King’s argument is the very fact that 45J is expressly linked to s 45G, which as we have already seen only relates to persons who ‘may be infected’, not the public as a whole.

Further evidence of the limited nature of the power available to the executive under the 1984 Act can be found in s 45C(6).

45C(6) For the purposes of this Part— (a) a “special restriction or requirement” means a restriction or requirement which can be imposed by a justice of the peace by virtue of section 45G(2),45H(2) or 45I(2)

It is submitted that this demonstrates that Parliament intended that ministers using Regulations cannot impose wider restrictions than can be imposed by justices of the peace. There is no power granted to justices of the peace to impose restrictions on the entire population. Under the Simms principle, such a power would require the clearest possible wording and that is simply not present in the legislation. Hence the Regulations would appear to be ultra vires.

It might be argued that s 45C(3) and (4) only say that measures may ‘include’ provisions that contain ‘special restrictions’ [s45D(4)], leaving open the possibility of other ‘super-special’ restrictions available to the minister that are not constrained as per s 45C(6). However, given the whole tenor of the Act appears to be aimed at limiting the power of the executive to impose special restrictions that affect liberty and property even on people who may be infected, this would be a very strained reading of the Act. In any event, the minister expressly purports to rely on s 45C and 45D on the face of the Regulations for the special restrictions imposed, not on any other alleged wider power to impose other types of restrictions under the 1984 Act.

Vires

It is therefore difficult to see how the de facto house arrest of the entire population of the country, even with the listed exceptions, could be imposed on the general public by virtue of s 45C(3)(c) and s 45C(4)(d) of the 1984 Act on any orthodox construction. This is without even mentioning the interpretative rule that these kinds of provisions would be construed narrowly in favour of liberty under the legality principle.

It might have been preferable for these measures to have been introduced in an Act of Parliament or, better, the emergency provisions of the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 (‘CCA’) with the democratic safeguards that are built into those draconian powers.

The Civil Contingencies Act 2004

The CCA can be triggered if there is an ‘emergency’ which for our purposes is defined in s 19(1)(a) as ‘an event or situation which threatens serious damage to human welfare in the United Kingdom’ because it causes ‘loss of human life’ and ‘human illness’ [s 19(2)(a) and (b)].

The Act therefore specifically references emergency scenarios affecting human welfare resulting in loss of life and human illness. A major pandemic must surely constitute the paradigm example of such a scenario. Certainly, some media reports suggest that those in government have long considered the possibility of a major pandemic as being at the top of the list of realistic potential threats to human welfare.

When considering the legislative ‘structure’ in the round, the CCA might therefore be thought to sit ‘behind’ the 1984 Act, designed to be used only for the most serious health emergencies that require measures that  go beyond restricting the movement of those who may be infected. If not now, when?

The CCA contains a series of mechanisms to secure democratic accountability and regular parliamentary approval for just the kind of provisions ‘to protect human life, health and safety’ and ‘treating human illness’ that have been imposed under these Regulations [s 20, and s 22(2)(a) and (b)]. In particular, provisions will lapse after 7 days unless parliament approves them in a resolution [s 27(1)(b) CCA]. They also lapse automatically after 30 days.

By contrast, there is less ongoing scrutiny of these Regulations under s 45R of the 1984 Act because they are only required to be approved once – by a resolution of Parliament (or the National Assembly of Wales) within 28 days [s 45R(4)]. Furthermore, and crucially, those 28 days do not include days when Parliament is prorogued, dissolved or adjourned (or in recess for Wales) for more than 4 days [s 45R(6)]. The ‘28 days’ could potentially last a long time in the current circumstances.

Although regulations under the CCA may lapse, that does not prevent new regulations being passed [s 26]. The regulations can contain anything that could be contained in an Act of Parliament [s 22(3)].

Adjourning Parliament during the greatest peace time crisis in living memory

We now face a monumental crisis, yet Parliament is adjourned. It is of course true that the first consideration must be the safety of MPs and ministers who are public servants, some of whom may have underlying medical conditions. Thankfully, there now appear to be serious moves afoot to create online virtual procedures so that MPs can hold ministers to account, following the lead of other Westminster systems including New Zealand. Some of the important issues raised are usefully discussed by Sir David Natzler, former Clerk of the House of Commons, here.

It remains to be seen whether these moves can be extended either to pass a remedial, perhaps retrospective, Act or fulfil the requirements of the CCA, in the event that it is triggered. Indeed s 28 CCA requires the House of Commons to ‘meet’ within 5 days if Regulations are passed under s 20 CCA. There is no reason in principle that this cannot happen online, even if it starts out as only a quorum of 40 or more MPs rather than all 650.

Huge swathes of the public and private sector have moved quickly to working online. Parliament must now do so as well. It is not really appropriate in a liberal democracy for the only accountability in this situation to be from unelected, mainly London-based, journalists. The urgency of the necessity for democratic oversight by MPs of ministerial actions increases not decreases as the severity of this crisis grows.

Remedies

This post has argued that these Regulations cannot lawfully be grounded in the 1984 Act. In the event of litigation, the normal remedy would be a quashing order. In the current circumstances, however, it is inconceivable that such a remedy would be sought by any responsible barrister. It will be recalled that remedies in judicial review are in any event discretionary.

Instead, a mere declaration would be more than sufficient. Such a declaration would give the government the opportunity to take steps to impose necessary restrictions through a more robust legal route, backdated if necessary. It must also be remembered that litigation is always uncertain, and it is conceivable that judges might take a generous view of the vires of the Regulations given the circumstances.

Conclusion

These Regulations are the most momentous peace time restrictions on the liberty of individuals to freely go about their business for centuries – possibly ever. No such equivalent provisions were passed even in the last serious pandemic a century ago despite very serious loss of life at that time. They raise very serious constitutional concerns. Even though the Regulations currently have strong public support, the legal underpinnings of the provisions are so thin it is difficult to see how their vires can remain unquestioned.

In particular, the assumption that Regulations under the 1984 Act can impose greater restrictions than available to justices of the peace against suspected infected individuals must be seriously doubted. This is before the question of ‘quarantine’ is even considered, although it is clear that ministers cannot impose quarantine even on infected people. Whilst these measures may not amount to quarantine, they are certainly ‘special restrictions’.

The idea that ministers can use the 1984 Act to impose ‘special restrictions’ on non-infected people, never mind the public as a whole, must be seriously questionable. There appears to be a strong case that the Regulations are ultra vires.

Robert Craig is AHRC PhD Candidate and tutor in law, University of Bristol. He tweets @RobertCraig3

For reasons of space, this post has not sought to address the detailed provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020, Human Rights Act 1998, and Article 5(1)(e) ECHR.

The author would like to thank Gavin Phillipson, Jeff King, Tom Poole, Colm O’Cinneide, Stephen Laws and Alison Young for helpful comments on previous drafts.

Further Reading

The Blog has also considered another aspect of the legality of the Coronavirus Regulations here.

For further updates, you can subscribe to the Blog here.

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

7/7 Bombings 9/11 A1P1 Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism badgers benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology birds directive blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery British Waterways Board Catholic Church Catholicism Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Coercion Commission on a Bill of Rights common buzzard common law communications competition confidentiality confiscation order conscientious objection consent conservation constitution contact order contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Protection crime criminal law Criminal Legal Aid criminal records Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty declaration of incompatibility defamation DEFRA Democracy village deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention devolution Dignitas dignity Dignity in Dying diplomacy director of public prosecutions disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA doctors does it matter? domestic violence Dominic Grieve don't ask don't ask don't tell don't tell Doogan and Wood double conviction drones duty of care ECHR economic and social rights economic loss ECtHR Education election Employment Environment environmental information Equality Act Equality Act 2010 Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Facebook Family Family life fatal accidents act Fertility FGM Finance fishing rights foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy France freedom of assembly Freedom of Association Freedom of Expression freedom of information Freedom of Information Act 2000 freedom of movement freedom of speech free speech game birds gangbo gang injunctions Garry Mann gary dobson Gary McFarlane gay discrimination Gay marriage gay rights gay soldiers Gaza Gaza conflict Gender General Dental Council General Election General Medical Council genetic discrimination genetic engineering genetic information genetics genetic testing Germany Google government Grenfell grooming Gun Control gwyneth paltrow gypsies habitats habitats protection hammerton v uk happy new year Hardeep Singh Haringey Council Harkins and Edwards Health healthcare health insurance Heathrow heist heightened scrutiny Henry VII Henry VIII hereditary disorder Hirst v UK HIV HJ Iran HM (Iraq) v The Secretary of state for the home department [2010] EWCA Civ 1322 Holder holkham beach holocaust Home Office Home Office v Tariq homeopathy hooding Hounslow v Powell House of Commons Housing housing benefits Howard League for Penal Reform how judges decide cases hra damages claim HRLA HS2 hs2 challenge hts http://ukhumanrightsblog.com/2011/04/11/us-state-department-reports-on-uk-human-rights/ Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority human genome human rights Human Rights Act Human Rights Act 1998 human rights advocacy Human rights and the UK constitution human rights commission human rights conventions human rights damages Human Rights Day human rights decisions Human Rights Information Project human rights news Human Rights Watch human right to education human trafficking hunting Huntington's Disease HXA hyper injunctions Igor Sutyagin illegality defence immigration Immigration/Extradition Immigration Act 2014 immigration appeals immigration detention immigration judge immigration rules immunity India Indonesia Infrastructure Planning Committee inherited disease Inhuman and degrading treatment injunction Inquest Inquests insurance insurmountable obstacles intelligence services act intercept evidence interception interim remedies international international criminal court international law international treaty obligations internet internet service providers internship inuit investigation investigative duty in vitro fertilisation Iran Iranian nuclear program Iraq Iraqi asylum seeker Iraq War Ireland irrationality islam Israel Italy iTunes IVF ivory ban jackson reforms Janowiec and Others v Russia ( Japan Jason Smith Jeet Singh Jeremy Corbyn jeremy hunt job Jogee John Hemming John Terry joint enterprise joint tenancy Jon Guant Joseph v Spiller journalism judaism judges Judges and Juries judging Judicial activism judicial brevity judicial deference judicial review Judicial Review reform judiciary Julian Assange jurisdiction jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Act Justice and Security Bill Justice and Security Green Paper Justice Human Rights Awards JUSTICE Human Rights Awards 2010 just satisfaction Katyn Massacre Kay v Lambeth Kay v UK Ken Clarke Kerry McCarthy Kettling Kings College koran burning Labour Lady Hale LASPO Law Pod UK Law Society of Scotland leave to enter leave to remain legal aid legal aid cuts Legal Aid Reforms legal blogs Legal Certainty legal naughty step Legal Ombudsman legal representation legitimate expectation let as a dwelling Leveson Inquiry Levi Bellfield lewisham hospital closure lgbtq liability Libel libel reform Liberal Democrat Conference Liberty libraries closure library closures Libya licence conditions licence to shoot life insurance life sentence limestone pavements lisbon treaty Lithuania Litigation litvinenko live exports local authorities locked in syndrome London Legal Walk London Probation Trust Lord Bingham Lord Blair Lord Goldsmith lord irvine Lord Judge speech Lord Kerr Lord Lester Lord Neuberger Lord Phillips Lord Sumption Lord Taylor luftur rahman MAGA Magna Carta mail on sunday Majority Verdict Malcolm Kennedy malice Margaret Thatcher Margin of Appreciation margin of discretion Maria Gallastegui marriage material support maternity pay Matthew Woods Maya the Cat Mba v London Borough Of Merton McKenzie friend Media and Censorship Medical medical liability medical negligence medical qualifications medical records medicine mental capacity Mental Capacity Act Mental Capacity Act 2005 Mental Health mental health act mental health advocacy mental health awareness Mental illness merits review MGN v UK michael gove Midwives migrant crisis Milly Dowler Ministerial Code Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice cuts misfeasance in public office modern slavery morality morocco mortuaries motherhood Motor Neurone disease Moulton Mousa MP expenses Mr Gul Mr Justice Eady MS (Palestinian Territories) (FC) (Appellant) v Secretary of State for the Home Department murder murder reform Musician's Union Muslim NADA v. SWITZERLAND - 10593/08 - HEJUD [2012] ECHR 1691 naked rambler Naomi Campbell nationality National Pro Bono Week national security Natural England nature conservation naturism Nazi negligence Neuberger neuroscience Newcastle university news new Supreme Court President NHS NHS Risk Register Nick Clegg Nicklinson Niqaab Noise Regulations 2005 Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance nursing nursing home Obituary Occupy London offensive jokes Offensive Speech offensive t shirt oil spill olympics open justice oppress OPQ v BJM orchestra Osama Bin Laden paramountcy principle parental rights parenthood parliamentary expenses parliamentary expenses scandal Parliamentary sovereignty Parliament square parole board pastor Terry Jones patents Pathway Students Patrick Quinn murder Pensions persecution personal data Personal Injury personality rights perversity Peter and Hazelmary Bull PF and EF v UK Phil Woolas phone hacking phone taps physical and mental disabilities physician assisted death Pinnock Piracy Plagiarism planning planning human rights planning system plebgate POCA podcast points Poland Police police investigations police liability police misconduct police powers police surveillance Policy Exchange report political judges Politics Politics/Public Order poor reporting Pope portal possession proceedings power of attorney PoW letters to ministers pre-nup pre-nuptial Pre-trial detention predator control pregnancy press press briefing press freedom Prince Charles prince of wales princess caroline of monaco principle of subsidiarity prior restraint prison Prisoners prisoners rights prisoners voting prisoner vote prisoner votes prisoner voting Prisons prison vote privacy privacy injunction privacy law through the front door Private life private nuisance private use proceeds of crime Professional Discipline Property proportionality prosecution Protection of Freedoms Act Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest protest camp protest rights Protocol 15 psychiatric hospitals Public/Private public access publication public authorities Public Bodies Bill public inquiries public interest public interest environmental litigation public interest immunity Public Order Public Sector Equality Duty putting the past behind quango quantum quarantine Queen's Speech queer in the 21st century R (on the application of) v The General Medical Council [2013] EWHC 2839 (Admin) R (on the application of EH) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2012] EWHC 2569 (Admin) Rabone and another v Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust [2012] UKSC 2 race relations Rachel Corrie Radmacher Raed Salah Mahajna Raed Saleh Ramsgate raptors rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion resuscitation RightsInfo right to die right to family life right to life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia saudi arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Secret trials security services sexual offence Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa south african constitution Spain special advocates spending cuts Sports Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance Syria Tax Taxi technology Terrorism terrorism act tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vaccination vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: