Article 8: Test for Family Life arising out of Foster Care is no different to that of “Birth Families”

24 March 2020 by

justice-statue-lady-justice-greek-mythology

Uddin v The Secretary of State for the Home Department [2020] EWCA Civ 338 – read judgment

On 12 March 2020 a unanimous Court of Appeal led by Sir Ernest Ryder (Senior President of the Tribunals), together with Lord Justice Bean and Lady Justice King, allowed the Appellant’s appeal against the First tier Tribunal (“FtT”) and Upper Tribunal (“UT”)’s decisions upholding the refusal of his application for leave to remain.

The case concerns the correct approach to the interpretation of Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (“ECHR”) in circumstances arising out of a foster care relationship where the person who had received or continued to receive that care is now an adult.

Background

The Appellant, a national of Bangladesh, was born on 8 December 1999. By 20 February 2013 (when the Appellant was 13) he was abandoned and treated as a trafficked child and placed with foster carers by the responsible local authority. His application for asylum was refused on 22 April 2013 but he was granted leave to remain as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking child until 8 June 2017. He applied for further leave to remain on 18 May 2017, relying in part on his family life with his foster carers and their family. That application was refused on 12 December 2017.

In his appeal to the FtT, the Appellant challenged the aspect of the decision taken under Articles 3 and 8. His appeal was primarily dismissed in respect of his case based on Article 3: the judge held that there was no real risk that he would suffer serious harm if he were deported (§9). She also recorded that she did not find him to be a credible witness in respect of his history (§10). Under Article 8, the judge declined to find that the relationship with his foster family constituted family life and held that he had not demonstrated dependency beyond normal emotional ties. As such, his Article 8 rights were not engaged (§§12-13).

Before the UT, the Appellant argued that in respect of the Article 8 appeal the FtT had: (a) given inadequate findings; (b) defined family life too narrowly and contrary to authority; and (c) erred in finding that there was insufficient dependency.

The UT held that there had been no error of law in the FtT’s conclusion, finding that the determination was carefully prepared by a very experienced judge who made a meticulous and balanced assessment of the evidence. Further, it was “almost too obvious to require mention that the Appellant’s foster carers were appointed by the local authority, who supervise and pay them. The connection is not a voluntary one… but a commercial arrangement reached so that the local authority could discharge its statutory duties to the Appellant. The main financial support comes from the state, not the foster carers.” From this, it was held that the FtT judge was “entitled to find that there was no emotional dependency, particularly as the Appellant had not been found to be credible” (§§15-16).

Decision

The Senior President held that the UT decision

elided the credibility issues… without an analysis of the evidence and also confined the analysis of family life in foster care to a narrow concept of financial dependency… It was regrettably wrong (§17).

Firstly, the FtT and the UT had both failed to provide reasons for finding that family life did not exist between the Appellant and his foster carers and family. Noting that at least three separate witnesses had given evidence and were on paper consistent, that the evidence had not been referred to or analysed, and that the conclusion that family life did not exist was not reasoned, the Senior President held that the factual conclusion was unsustainable and must be set aside (§19; §24).

Secondly, the Senior President rejected the Secretary of State’s argument that there was a

qualitative different in principle between the relationships of members of birth families and those that develop in foster care,

such that a member of a foster family should have to prove the existence of a family life, unlike a member of a “birth” or “natural” (in the language of the Secretary of State) family (§22).

The Senior President was clear that there was no basis in law for the purposes of Article 8 for requiring a difference treatment between these relationships. In both cases, the existence of family life after a young person has achieved his or her majority is a question of fact. The Tribunal’s task is to

assess whether the family life that existed in the run up to a child’s attainment of majority continues to exist afterwards i.e. based upon the factual findings: what is the substance of the relationship

To hold otherwise would be inconsistent with authority that it is the

substance and not the form of a relationship that grounds a family life (§39).

Discussion

The Senior President’s analysis of the second question is anchored by the decision in Kugathas v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2003] EWCA Civ 31 (“Kugathas”) (§26). At §14 of Kugathas, Sedley LJ cited with approval the report of the Commission in S v United Kingdom  [1984] 40 DR 196 at §198:

Generally, the protection of family life under Article 8 involves cohabiting dependents, such as parents and their dependent, minor children. Whether it extends to other relationships depends on the circumstances of the particular case. Relationships between adults … would not necessarily acquire the protection of Article 8 of the Convention without evidence of further elements of dependency, involving more than the normal emotional ties.

He added that

if one adds, echoing the Strasbourg jurisprudence, “real” or “committed” or “effective” to the word “support”, then it represents in my view the irreducible minimum of what family life implies (§17, Kugathas).

In considering what this “irreducible minimum” may entail, the Senior President had regard to the judgment of Arden LJ in Kugathas at §24, where she found that “there is no presumption that a person has a family life”, but relevant factors would include

identifying who are the near relatives of the appellant, the nature of the links between them and the appellant, the age of the appellant, where and with whom he has resided in the past, and the forms of contact he has maintained with the other members of the family with whom he claims to have a family life (§30).

That “dependency, in the Kugathas sense, is… a question of fact, a matter of substance not form” (§§28 – 31) was further confirmed by the subsequent case of Ghising [2012] UKUT 00160 (IAC). The Senior President noted that it was observed there that family life between adult children and their birth parents will “readily be found without evidence of exceptional dependence”. This dispelled the suggestion that Kugathas described a rigid test of exceptional dependency, and the Senior President agreed that each case would be fact sensitive (§32).

The question is therefore highly fact-specific, but entirely consistent with the role and function of a specialist tribunal.

Turning to the specific question raised in this case, the Senior President went on to hold that there is “no intention, articulated or implied, to limit the test of real or effective or committed support to birth families” and “no support in the case law” for the proposition that foster care was a “special category” for the purposes of Article 8. Notably, Kugathas specifically described at §18 the “special case” which was the converse to that asserted by the Secretary of State, namely that

in some cases, a natural tie between parent and infant may displace the principle of general application that a family life will need to be proved based on the substance of the relationship being asserted (§34).

In light of this, the Secretary of State’s argument in support of a “starting presumption” of family life for birth but not foster families appears almost impossible to sustain.

The Senior President added that the same principle was well embedded in ECtHR case law, notably in Kopf and Liberda v Austria App no. 1598/06 [2012] 1 FCR 526. On the facts of Kopf, it was the applicant foster parents’ “genuine concern” for the child’s well-being and that an “emotional link” between the child and the applicants similar to the one between parents and children had started to develop that grounded the court’s finding, at §37, that the relationship fell within the notion of family life.

Adding that

it may be significant that through the support, protection and upbringing of his foster family, the Appellant has transformed from a destitute thirteen-year-old who spoke no English, to an accomplished young man engaged in his community and education (§41),

the Senior President ordered that a new tribunal must consider all of the relevant evidence afresh and come to a conclusion about the Appellant’s family life. Given the likely prevalence of Article 8 claims arising out of circumstances involving foster families, the decision gives welcome guidance as to how the test for establishment of Article 8 family life must be approached.

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

7/7 Bombings 9/11 A1P1 Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity AONB Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism autonomy badgers barristers bats' rights battlefield beaches benefits bereavement damages best interests big business bill of right Bill of Rights bioethics biometric data biotechnology birds directive blawg blawg review blight blogging blogosphere blogs blood Bloody Sunday Bloody Sunday findings BNP boaters boats breast cancer brexit Bribery British Bill of Rights British citizenship British constitution British embassy british lawyers British soldiers Broadmoor brownlie BUCKLAND v. THE UNITED KINGDOM - 40060/08 - HEJUD budget Bull v Hall cancer capacity care proceedings carnivores Carson v UK case law Case Note Catholic Care Catholic Church Catholicism catholic midwives CBI CCTV cerebral palsy CFAs chagos Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China Chindamo Chris Grayling Chris Packham christianity church CIA circumcision citizenship citizens rights civil liberties civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Code Civile code of conduct Coercive and controlling behaviour cohabitees Cologne combat immunity commission Commission for Equality & Human Rights Commission on a Bill of Rights common buzzard common law common law rights communications compensation competition conditional fee agreements confidentiality confiscation order conscience conscience clause conscientious objection consent conservation Conservative Party Conservatives constitution consultation contact order contempt of court contract Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Justice of the European Union Court of Protection Covid-19 crime crimes against humanity criminal law Criminal Legal Aid criminal records Crown Prosecution Service Cybersecurity Damages dangerous nonsense data processing data protection data retention death penalty declaration of incompatibility defamation Defamation Bill defaming the dead defendant's costs order deficit DEFRA delegated legislation Democracy village demotion Dennis Gill dentist's registration fees deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention devolution Dignitas dignity Dignity in Dying diplomacy director of public prosecutions disability Disability-related harassment disabled claimants disciplinary hearing disclosure Discrimination Discrimination law disease divorce DNA doctors doctrine of double effect does it matter? domestic violence Dominic Grieve don't ask don't ask don't tell don't tell donor Doogan and Wood double conviction DPP guidelines drones duty of care ECHR economic and social rights economic loss ECtHR Education election Employment Environment environmental information Equality Act Equality Act 2010 ethics Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice european disability forum European Sanctions Blog Eurozone euthanasia evidence extra-jurisdictional reach of ECHR extra-territoriality extradition extradition act extradition procedures extradition review extraordinary rendition Facebook Facebook contempt facial recognition fair procedures Fair Trial faith courts fake news Family family courts family law family legal aid Family life fatal accidents act fertility treatment FGM fisheries fishing rights foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy fracking France freedom of assembly Freedom of Association Freedom of Expression freedom of information Freedom of Information Act 2000 freedom of movement freedom of speech free speech game birds gangbo gang injunctions Garry Mann gary dobson Gary McFarlane gay discrimination Gay marriage gay rights gay soldiers Gaza Gaza conflict Gender General Dental Council General Election General Medical Council genes genetic discrimination genetic engineering genetic information genetics genetic testing Google government grooming Gun Control gwyneth paltrow gypsies habitats habitats protection Halsbury's Law Exchange hammerton v uk happy new year harassment Hardeep Singh Haringey Council haringey council tax benefit Harkins and Edwards Health healthcare health insurance Heathrow heist heightened scrutiny Henry VII Henry VIII herd immunity hereditary disorder High Court of Justiciary high speed train route Hirst No. 2 Hirst v UK HIV HJ Iran HM (Iraq) v The Secretary of state for the home department [2010] EWCA Civ 1322 Holder holkham beach homelessness Home Office Home Office v Tariq homeopathy homosexual hooding horizontal effect hospitals Hounslow v Powell House of Commons Housing housing benefits Howard League for Penal Reform how judges decide cases hra damages claim Hrant Dink HRLA HS2 hs2 challenge hts http://ukhumanrightsblog.com/2011/04/11/us-state-department-reports-on-uk-human-rights/ Human Fertilisation and Embryology Act Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority human genome human rights Human Rights Act Human Rights Act 1998 human rights advocacy Human rights and the UK constitution human rights commission human rights conventions human rights damages Human Rights Day human rights decisions Human Rights Information Project human rights news Human Rights Watch human right to education Human Tissue Act human trafficking hunting Huntington's Chorea Huntington's Disease HXA hyper injunctions Igor Sutyagin illegality defence illegitimacy image rights immigration Immigration/Extradition Immigration Act 2014 immigration appeals immigration detention immigration judge immigration rules immunity increase of sanction India Indonesia informed consent Infrastructure Planning Committee inherent jurisdiction inherited disease Inhuman and degrading treatment injunction Inquest Inquests insanity insult insurance insurmountable obstacles intelligence intelligence services act intensive care intercept evidence interception interests of the child interim remedies international international conflict international criminal court international humanitarian law international human rights international human rights law international law international treaty obligations internet internet service providers internment internship inuit invention investigation investigative duty in vitro fertilisation Iran iranian bank sanctions Iranian nuclear program iran sanctions Iraq Iraqi asylum seeker Iraq War Ireland irrationality islam Israel italian ships Italy iTunes IVF ivory ban Jack Dorsey jackson reforms Janowiec and Others v Russia ( Japan Jason Smith Jeet Singh Jefferies Jeremy Corbyn jeremy hunt job Jogee John Hemming John Terry joint enterprise joint tenancy Jon Guant Joseph v Spiller journalism judaism judges Judges and Juries judging Judicial activism judicial brevity judicial deference judicial power judicial review Judicial Review reform judiciary Julian Assange jurisdiction jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Act Justice and Security Bill Justice and Security Green Paper Justice Human Rights Awards JUSTICE Human Rights Awards 2010 justification just satisfaction Katyn Massacre Kay v Lambeth Kay v UK Ken Clarke Ken Pease Kerry McCarthy Kettling Kings College Klimas koran burning laboratory test Labour lack of reasons Lady Hale landfill gas landowner lansley NHS reforms LASPO Law Commission Law Pod UK Law Society Law Society of Scotland leave to enter leave to remain legal aid legal aid cuts Legal Aid desert Legal Aid Reforms legal blogs Legal Certainty legality legal naughty step Legal Ombudsman legal representation legitimate expectation let as a dwelling Leveson Inquiry Levi Bellfield lewisham hospital closure Lewis Malcolm Calver lgbtq liability Libel libel reform Liberal Democrat Conference Liberal Democrats Liberty libraries closure library closures Libya licence conditions licence to shoot licensee life insurance life sentence life support limestone pavements limitation lisbon treaty Lithuania Litigation litvinenko live exports LME local authorities local government locked in syndrome london borough of merton London Legal Walk London Probation Trust Lord Bingham Lord Bingham of Cornhill Lord Blair Lord Carey Lord Goldsmith lord irvine Lord Judge speech Lord Justice Jackson Lord Kerr Lord Lester Lord Neuberger Lord Phillips Lord Rodger Lord Saville Report Lord Sumption Lord Taylor LSC tender luftur rahman machine learning MAGA Magna Carta Magna Carter mail on sunday Majority Verdict Malcolm Kennedy malice mandela Margaret Thatcher Margin of Appreciation margin of discretion Maria Gallastegui marine conservation Mark Kennedy marriage material support maternity pay Matthew Woods Mattu v The University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust [2011] EWHC 2068 (QB) Maya the Cat Mba v London Borough Of Merton Mcfarlane McKenzie friend Media and Censorship Medical medical ethics medical liability medical negligence medical qualifications medical records medical treatment medicine mental capacity mental capacity; press; reporting restrictions Mental Capacity Act Mental Capacity Act 2005 Mental Health mental health act mental health advocacy mental health awareness Mental Health Courts Mental illness merits review MGN v UK michael gove Midwives migrant crisis Milly Dowler Ministerial Code Ministry of Justice Ministry of Justice cuts miscarriage of justice misfeasance in public office modern slavery montgomery mooring morality morocco mortgage fraud mortuaries motherhood motor neuron disease Motor Neurone disease Moulton Mousa MP expenses Mr Brewer Mr Gul Mr Justice Eady MS (Palestinian Territories) (FC) (Appellant) v Secretary of State for the Home Department murder murder reform Musician's Union Muslim mutation mutations my kingdom for a horse Myriad NADA v. SWITZERLAND - 10593/08 - HEJUD [2012] ECHR 1691 Nadja Benaissa naked rambler Naomi Campbell nationality National Pro Bono Week national security national sovereignty Natural England nature nature conservation naturism Nazi necessary implication needs assessment negligence neighbour dispute Neuberger neural degeneration neurogenerative disease neuroscience Newcastle university news News of the World news roundup new Supreme Court President NHS NHS Risk Register NICE Nick Clegg Nicklinson Niqaab No Angels Noise Regulations 2005 Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance nursing nursing home Occupy London offensive jokes Offensive Speech offensive t shirt official solicitor oil spill olympics open justice oppress OPQ v BJM orchestra orthodox schools Osama Bin Laden Osborn v The Parole Board [2013] UKSC 61 Oxford University palliative care palliative sedation paramountcy principle parental rights parenthood parking spaces parliament parliamentary expenses parliamentary expenses scandal Parliamentary sovereignty Parliament square parole board passing off passive smoking pastor Terry Jones patent patents paternity Pathway Students patiets' rights Patrick Quinn murder PCOs peace-keeping operations Pensions performers' rights persecution personal data Personal Injury personality rights perversity Peter and Hazelmary Bull PF and EF v UK Philip Lawrence Phil Woolas phone hacking phone taps physical and mental disabilities physician assisted death Pinnock Piracy placement order Plagiarism planning planning human rights planning system plantagenet plebgate POCA podcast points Poland Police police investigations police liability police misconduct police powers police surveillance Policy Exchange report political judges Politics Politics/Public Order poor reporting Pope Pope's visit Pope Benedict portal possession proceedings power of attorney PoW letters to ministers pre-nup pre-nuptial Pre-trial detention predator control pregnancy prerogative powers press Press Association press briefing press freedom Priest Prince Andrew Prince Charles prince of wales princess caroline of monaco principle of subsidiarity prior restraint prison Prisoners prisoners rights prisoners voting prisoner vote prisoner votes prisoner voting prison numbers Prisons prison vote privacy privacy injunction privacy law through the front door Private life private nuisance private use proceeds of crime Professional Discipline Property property rights proportionality prosecution Protection of Freedoms Act Protection of Freedoms Bill protective costs Protest protest camp protest rights Protocol 15 psychiatric hospitals Public/Private public access publication public authorities public authority Public Bodies Bill public figure public inquiries public interest public interest environmental litigation public interest immunity public interest litigation Public Order Public Sector Equality Duty putting the past behind quango quantum quarantine Queen's Speech queer in the 21st century R (on the application of) v Joint Committee of Primary Care Trusts & Anor [2012] EWCA Civ 472 R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for the Home Department & Ors [2011] EWCA Civ 895 R (on the application of) v The General Medical Council [2013] EWHC 2839 (Admin) R (on the application of EH) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2012] EWHC 2569 (Admin) R (on the application of G) v The Governors of X School Rabone and another v Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust [2012] UKSC 2 race relations Rachel Corrie Racial equality Radmacher Raed Salah Mahajna Raed Saleh Ramsgate rape case raptors Ratcliffe 6 Ratcliffe on Soar Ratcliffe power station rcs RCW v A Local Authority reasons reasons challenges recent case law and news reception conditions recognition of judgments recreational rights Redfearn v UK referendum reform refugee status refusal of treatment regulatory rehabilitation rehabilitation of offenders Reith Lectures Re J (A Child: Disclosure) [2012] EWCA Civ 1204 relgious freedom Religion religion in the courts religious beliefs religious discrimination religious freedom renewables subsidies reporting restrictions representation rescue rescuer's claim resource allocation respect for family life responsibility in tort restrictions on liberty resuscitation retrospective legislation rev paul nicholson reynolds Reynolds defence richard III Richard O'Dwyer right of appeal RightsInfo Right to a fair hearing right to a fair trial right to a home right to a remedy right to a student loan right to autonomy and privacy right to die right to die with dignity right to dignity right to education right to expression right to family life right to food right to information right to liberty right to life right to peaceful enjoyment of property Right to Privacy right to swim right to truth right to vote Rihanna Rio Ferdinand riots ripa rival supermarkets Roma Roman Catholic roman catholic schools Romania round up roundup Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation Trust royal name Royal Prerogative rule of law Rusal Russia sadie frost sanctions set aside sanctity of life Sandiford Sarah Ferguson sark satire saudi arabia Savage (Respondent) v South Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Saville Report schedule 7 school building school surveillance schrems scientific atheism Scoppola Scotland Scotland Act Scotland Act 1998 Scottish Government Scottish Human Rights Commission Scottish Parliament secrecy secret evidence secret justice Secret trials security services sexual offence Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa south african constitution Spain special advocates spending cuts Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance swine flu Syria Tax Taxi technology Terrorism terrorism act tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine unfair consultation universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA use as of right US Supreme Court vaccination vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: