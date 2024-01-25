Law Pod UK New Episode: Scope of Duty since Khan v Meadows

by Lucy McCann

In Episode 192 of Law Pod UK Rachel Marcus and Marcus Coates-Walker of 1 Crown Office Row join Lucy McCann to explore the principle of the scope of duty in the context of clinical negligence claims: first by analysing the decision in Khan v Meadows and then discussing how the courts have grappled with scope of duty issues since.

Cases discussed in this episode include:

