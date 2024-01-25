Law Pod UK New Episode: Scope of Duty since Khan v Meadows
25 January 2024
In Episode 192 of Law Pod UK Rachel Marcus and Marcus Coates-Walker of 1 Crown Office Row join Lucy McCann to explore the principle of the scope of duty in the context of clinical negligence claims: first by analysing the decision in Khan v Meadows and then discussing how the courts have grappled with scope of duty issues since.
Cases discussed in this episode include:
- Khan v Meadows [2021] UKSC 21
- McFarlane v Tayside Board of Health [2000] 2 AC 59
- Groom v Selby [2001] EWCA Civ 1522
- Parkinson v St James and Seacroft University Hospital NHS Trust [2001] EWCA Civ 530
- SD v Grampian Health Board [2022] CSOH 63
- DD v NHS Fife Health Board [2022] SAC (Civ) 27
- Radia v Marks [2022] EWHC 145 (QB)
- McCulloch v Forth Valley Health Board [2023] UKSC 26
