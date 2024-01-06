The Weekly Round-up: The Troubles legacy act, French migration, and Colorado and Maine disqualifications 

6 January 2024 by

In the News

The Irish government has announced it will challenge the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 in the European Court of Human Rights. The Act, which came into force in September 2023, was created to address the ‘legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles’. The legislation has been controversial because it allows individuals accused of Troubles-related offences to be granted immunity in return for cooperation with the newly-formed Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). The Act is already facing a number of legal challenges in the Belfast High Court. In this latest challenge, the Irish government will ask Strasbourg whether the Act is compatible with the UK’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights. 

Meanwhile, in France, new legislation has been passed which significantly toughens French immigration rules. The bill went through several iterations, with the final version including much harsher provisions than originally proposed. It includes measures for reducing access to social security benefits for immigrants, migrant quotas, and toughened rules for family members of migrants. The bill has been criticised by Human Rights Watch for putting ‘the rights of foreigners at risk.’ 

In the US, Donald Trump has been disqualified from running as a presidential candidate in Colorado and Maine. The Colorado Supreme Court was the first state to rule that Donald Trump should not be allowed to run for president because of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies people who engage in ‘insurrection or rebellion’ from holding any office. The Colorado ruling has been appealed, and the Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to intervene on the issue early this year. 

In other news 

Before the Christmas break, the Court of Appeal ruled that the government’s approval of the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk was lawful. The legal challenge was brought by Together Against Sizewell C (TASC), who argued the government had failed to consider the need for a water supply when it approved the nuclear plant in Suffolk. The Court of Appeal disagreed, holding it was logical for the government to consider the issue of water supply separately from the plant itself. The protest group has said it would continue to fight against the development. 

The UN subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture has urged Australia to reduce the excessively high number of people being held in detention whilst on remand or awaiting sentencing. The body warned that its detention policies are disproportionately affecting Indigenous people and other vulnerable groups, and has urged Australia to make legislative changes. Australia was criticised earlier this year for failing to meet its obligations under the UN’s Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (Opcat), which it ratified in 2017. These failings also related to Australia’s prison system and specifically, the requirement on signatories to establish watchdogs to monitor prisons and detention centres. 

Finally, the European Council and Parliament have agreed on the content of five new rules that, once enacted, will ‘overhaul the EU’s legal framework on asylum and migration’. Two of the five rules relate to asylum, introducing a new common asylum procedure (asylum procedure regulation) for member states and a change to current regulations, so that asylum seekers will need to apply for humanitarian protection in the country of first legal entry or stay. The provisional agreement also includes rules on the screening of migrants, the expansion of the ‘Eurodac’ biometric migration database, and a framework for allowing member states to address migration crises. The details of the provisional agreement are not yet finalised, and have yet to be submitted to member states’s representatives for approval. 

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editors: Darragh Coffey
Jasper Gold
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough KC
David Hart KC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy
Jonathan Metzer

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

Tags

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice administrative court adoption ALBA Allison Bailey Al Qaeda animal rights anonymity Appeals Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 7 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 Artificial Intelligence Asbestos assisted suicide asylum Australia autism benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery Catholicism Chagos Islanders charities Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners climate change clinical negligence Coercion common law confidentiality consent conservation constitution contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus Coroners costs court of appeal Court of Protection covid crime Cybersecurity Damages Dartmoor data protection death penalty defamation deportation deprivation of liberty Detention diplomatic immunity disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of candour duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Employment Law Employment Tribunal enforcement Environment Equality Act Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Fair Trials Family Fertility FGM Finance football foreign criminals foreign office France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage Gaza gender Gender Recognition Act genetics Germany gmc Google government Grenfell Health healthcare high court HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction injunctions Inquests international law internet Inuit Iran Iraq Ireland Islam Israel Italy IVF Jalla v Shell Japan Japanese Knotweed Judaism judicial review jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Land Reform Law Pod UK legal aid legal ethics legality Leveson Inquiry LGBTQ Rights liability Libel Liberty Libya Lithuania local authorities marriage Maya Forstater mental capacity Mental Health military Ministry of Justice Mirror Principle modern slavery monitoring murder music Muslim nationality national security NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance Obituary ouster clauses parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal Parole patents Pensions Personal Injury Piracy Plagiarism planning Poland Police Politics pollution press Prisoners Prisons privacy Private Property Procedural Fairness Professional Discipline Property proportionality Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries public law Regulatory Proceedings rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo Right to assembly right to die right to family life Right to Privacy Right to Roam right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia Saudi Arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Sex sexual offence sexual orientation Sikhism Smoking social media Social Work South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing statelessness Statutory Interpretation stop and search Strasbourg Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture Transgender travel travellers treaty TTIP Turkey UK Ukraine UK Supreme Court unduly harsh united nations unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks Wild Camping wind farms WomenInLaw YearInReview Zimbabwe

Tags

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice administrative court adoption ALBA Allison Bailey Al Qaeda animal rights anonymity Appeals Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 7 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 Artificial Intelligence Asbestos assisted suicide asylum Australia autism benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery Catholicism Chagos Islanders charities Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners climate change clinical negligence Coercion common law confidentiality consent conservation constitution contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus Coroners costs court of appeal Court of Protection covid crime Cybersecurity Damages Dartmoor data protection death penalty defamation deportation deprivation of liberty Detention diplomatic immunity disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of candour duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Employment Law Employment Tribunal enforcement Environment Equality Act Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Fair Trials Family Fertility FGM Finance football foreign criminals foreign office France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage Gaza gender Gender Recognition Act genetics Germany gmc Google government Grenfell Health healthcare high court HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction injunctions Inquests international law internet Inuit Iran Iraq Ireland Islam Israel Italy IVF Jalla v Shell Japan Japanese Knotweed Judaism judicial review jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Land Reform Law Pod UK legal aid legal ethics legality Leveson Inquiry LGBTQ Rights liability Libel Liberty Libya Lithuania local authorities marriage Maya Forstater mental capacity Mental Health military Ministry of Justice Mirror Principle modern slavery monitoring murder music Muslim nationality national security NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance Obituary ouster clauses parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal Parole patents Pensions Personal Injury Piracy Plagiarism planning Poland Police Politics pollution press Prisoners Prisons privacy Private Property Procedural Fairness Professional Discipline Property proportionality Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries public law Regulatory Proceedings rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo Right to assembly right to die right to family life Right to Privacy Right to Roam right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia Saudi Arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Sex sexual offence sexual orientation Sikhism Smoking social media Social Work South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing statelessness Statutory Interpretation stop and search Strasbourg Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture Transgender travel travellers treaty TTIP Turkey UK Ukraine UK Supreme Court unduly harsh united nations unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks Wild Camping wind farms WomenInLaw YearInReview Zimbabwe
%d