Law Pod UK latest episode: The Most Significant Cases of 2023
5 January 2024
In Episode 191 Jon Metzer and Lucy McCann join Rosalind English to review the judgements and decisions of the past year that we at Law Pod UK consider to have the most important implications for the law. The cases we discuss are the following:
R (on the application of AAA (Syria) and others) (Respondents/Cross Appellants) v Secretary of State for the Home Department (Appellant/Cross Respondent) and others [2023] UKSC 42
R (Maguire) v HM Senior Coroner for Blackpool & Fylde and another [2023] UKSC 20
Joy Dove (Appellant) v (1) HM Assistant Coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, (2) Dr Shareen Rahman (Respondents) and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Pickering Fishery Association by Martin Smith, R (on the application of) v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs [2023] EWHC 2918 (Admin)
Adil v General Medical Council [2023] EWHC 797 (Admin)
McCulloch v Forth Valley Health Board [2023] UKSC 26
Thaler (Appellant) v Comptroller-General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (Respondent)
Should there be a statutory public inquiry into the murders and attempted murders by Lucy Letby?
Lord of the Rings Copyright Case