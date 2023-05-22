Law Pod UK latest episode: Is AI Coming for the Lawyers?

Professor Richard Susskind OBE is the IT adviser to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, author of several books on technology and the law, and has been warning the legal profession about the effects of computing power on the law for decades. He is described by his publisher OUP as “the leading global authority on the future of legal services, based on 40 years of work in the field”

The latest edition of his book Tomorrow’s Lawyers predicts more change in law in the coming two decades than we have seen in the past two centuries.

Listen to Richard in discussion with Rosalind English in Episode 185 of Law Pod UK.



