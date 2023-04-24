Law Pod UK new episode: Multi-defendant cases: the more the merrier?
24 April 2023
In Episode 183 Lucy McCann speaks to Cara Guthrie and Matthew Flinn of 1 Crown Office Row about multi-defendant litigation in the field of clinical negligence. The discussion covers, who to sue, the costs implications of having multiple defendants, contribution proceedings, apportioning liability between defendants, and interim payment applications.
Cases mentioned in this episode:
Webb v Barclays Bank plc [2001] EWCA Civ 1141
Rachman v Arearose Ltd [2000] EWCA Civ 190
Widdowson’s Executrix v Liberty Insurance Ltd [2021] CSOH 15
Cartwright v Venduct Engineering Ltd [2018] EWCA Civ 1654
Ho v Adelekun [2021] UKSC 43
Bullock v London General Omnibus Co [1907] 1 KB 264, CA
Sanderson v Blyth Theatre Co [1903] 2 KB 533, CAA
Moon v Garrett [2006] EWCA Civ 1121
Wright v Cambridge Medical Group [2011] EWCA 669
Wagenaar v Weekend Travel Ltd t/a Ski Weekend [2014] EWCA Civ 1105
Jackson v Murray [2015] UKSC 5
ZZZ v Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust [2019] EWHC 1642 (QB)
For the latest developments in medical law, see 1 Crown Office Row’s Quarterly Medical Law Review (QMLR)
