Law Pod UK new episode: Unlawful Killing in Inquests: All Change?

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 182 Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Matthew Hill of 1, Crown Office Row about three recent decisions concerning unlawful killing. This episode refers to the following cases:

Matt’s original UK Human Rights Blog post can be found here

And finally!

If you have feedback on Law Pod UK, please take a couple of minutes to fill in this very short, anonymous survey. Thank you in advance!

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LawPodUK