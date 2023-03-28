Law Pod UK new episode: Unlawful Killing in Inquests: All Change?
28 March 2023
In Episode 182 Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Matthew Hill of 1, Crown Office Row about three recent decisions concerning unlawful killing. This episode refers to the following cases:
- R (Maughan) v Her Majesty’s Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire [2020] UKSC 46
- The Inquests into the Shoreham air crash
- R (Leeson) v HM Area Coroner for Manchester South [2023] EWHC 62 (Admin)
- R (Makki) v HMSC for S. Manchester [2023] EWHC 80 (Admin)
Matt’s original UK Human Rights Blog post can be found here
And finally!
