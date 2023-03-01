Law Pod UK latest episode: The Environmental Minimum with Dr Stefan Theil

by hrupdateadmin

In episode 180 of Law Pod UK, Lucy McCann speaks to Dr Stefan Theil, the John Thornley Fellow and Director of Studies in Law at Sidney Sussex College, University of Cambridge, about what role the law can play in tackling the climate crisis. Dr Theil discusses the framework and central argument in his recent book ‘Towards the Environmental Minimum’ (Cambridge University Press, 2021). In the episode Dr Theil argues for an incremental human rights-based approach to combat the climate crisis and environmental degradation, and explores the extent to which courts are well placed to adjudicate on environmental issues. The discussion covers the concept of polycentricity, protections offered by domestic constitutions and the value of ascribing rights beyond human beings.

Cases cited in this episode include:

R (Friends of the Earth Ltd) v Secretary of State for International Trade and ors [2023] EWCA Civ 14

BvR 2656/18 (31 March 2021) Neubauer and others v Germany

Klimatická žaloba ČR v. Czech Republic (2021)

R (Richards) v the Environment Agency [2021] 2501 (Admin).

This decision and the outcome on appeal is considered here.

