Law Pod UK latest: Expert Evidence

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 177 Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Margaret Bowron KC about how to avoid disastrous expert evidence. This episode is an update to the popular 2019 episode with Neil Sheldon KC, available here.

Margaret and Emma discuss mistakes in expert reports, the standard to be applied to expert reports, actual and potential conflicts of interest, the importance of staying within one’s area of expertise, and the danger where lawyers get involved in joint experts discussions.

The episode discusses the following cases:

· Radia v Marks [2022] EWHC 145 (QB) here

· Bux v GMC [2021] EWHC 762 here

· Robinson v Liverpool University NHS FT & Dr Mercier here

· Andrews v Kronospan Ltd [2022] EWHC 479 (QB) here