Law Pod UK latest episode: The most significant cases of 2022

by Rosalind English

In our final episode of the year, Rosalind English, Lucy McCann and Jonathan Metzer discuss some of the most important judgments that have been handed down in the last twelve months. The recording of this episode took place a day before judgment was handed down in the “Rwanda case” ( R ((AAA) Syria and Ors) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2022] EWHC 3230 (Admin).

Below are the citations for all the cases discussed in this episode.

R (Morahan) v HM Assistant Coroner for West London [2022] EWCA Civ 1410

Attorney General’s Reference (No. 1 of 2022) [2022] EWCA Crim and Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland – Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill [2022] UKSC 32

R (Gardner) v SSHSC [2022] EWHC 967

R (Good Law Project & Runnymede Trust) v Prime Minister and SSHSC [2022] EWHC 298

R (HM, MA and KH) v SSHD [2022] EWHC 695 (Admin)

Leigh & Ors v Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis [2022] EWHC 527 (Admin)

Hughes v Rattan [2022] EWCA Civ 107 Vardy v Rooney [2022] EWHC 2017 (QB) (“Agatha Christie).

A link to the full transcript for this will be available shortly.