Law Pod UK latest episode: An Essential Inquest Law Update
22 December 2022
In Episode 175, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Rory Badenoch and Rajkiran Barhey about recent developments in inquest law. This episode touches on the following important cases:
- Morahan v HMC for West London [2022] EWCA Civ 1410
- Nguyen v HMC for Inner West London [2021] EWHC 3354
- Wandsworth BC v HMC for Inner West London[2021] EWHC 801
- Chief Coroner’s Law Sheet No. 6
- Gorani v Sanghera [2022] EWHC 1593
- Maguire v HMC for Blackpool & Fylde (judgment awaited)
- Mays v HMC For Kingston Upon Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire [2021] EWHC 3604
Law Pod UK is particularly grateful to Rafe Jennings for his assistance in the preparation of this episode.
