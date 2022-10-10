The Weekly Round-up: Legal advice sanctions, cannabis under consideration, and evacuation biometrics

In the news

Law firms in the UK will be banned from providing ‘transactional legal advisory services’ to Russians, as part of an effort to increase sanctions. The decision came after Putin’s announcement of the illegal annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions. The UK Government had previously banned services exported to Russia back in May (including accountancy, management consultancy, and PR), but legal services were deliberately excluded from this. The justification for that exclusion was the Rule of Law principle that everyone has a right to access legal representation. In order to maintain this principle as far as possible, the ban on legal advice has been limited to commercial and transactional services with a vision to impede Russian business’s ability to operate internationally.

The Home Secretary is considering upgrading cannabis to a class A drug for fears it has become a ‘gateway’ to more harmful substances. This change would mean the maximum sentence for possession would increase to 7 years, and the maximum sentence for supply would increase to life. While at present there are no plans underway for the reclassification, Braverman is reviewing the evidence available before making a final decision.

In other news

  • The former Liberian rebel commander, Kunti Kamara, will go on trial in Paris for war crimes committed during the civil war. It will be the first trial in France of a non-Rwandan accused of wartime atrocities following the establishment of the special crimes against humanity tribunal in 2012. Kamara was head of the militia unit in Liberia and is accused of reducing the population to victims of slavery and torture.
  • Jade McCrossen-Nethercott is suing the CPS after it admitted her rape case was dropped because of claims she had a sleep condition called ‘sexsomnia’. Her case was dropped days before the accused was due to stand trial because 2 sleep experts said it was possible that she had performed sexual acts in her sleep with the appearance of being awake and consenting. The CPS have concluded that the case should have gone to trial, and that the expert opinions should have been challenged in court.

In the courts

  • In KA v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2022] EWHC 2473 (Admin), the High Court ruled that the requirement for Afghan families joining British family members in the UK to take biometric tests was unlawful. The claimants were an Afghan mother and her 5 children who could not find anywhere in Afghanistan to obtain the mandatory tests, and therefore were refused entry. It was submitted that the biometrics requirement represented a significant interference with their Article 8 rights. The court held that those in the claimants’ position should be entitled to apply to have the biometrics deferred or waived, as doing so would allow for a merits-based determination. There was no reason, for instance, why they could not fulfil the biometrics requirement after arriving in the UK.

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption ALBA Allison Bailey Al Qaeda animal rights anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 Artificial Intelligence Asbestos assisted suicide asylum Australia autism benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery Catholicism Chagos Islanders Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners climate change clinical negligence Coercion common law confidentiality consent conservation constitution contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus Coroners costs Court of Protection crime Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty defamation deportation deprivation of liberty Detention diplomatic immunity disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Employment Law Employment Tribunal Environment Equality Act Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Family Fertility FGM Finance football foreign criminals foreign office France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage Gaza gender genetics Germany Google Grenfell Health high court HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction Inquests international law internet Inuit Iran Iraq Ireland Islam Israel Italy IVF Japan Judaism judicial review jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Law Pod UK legal aid Leveson Inquiry LGBTQ Rights liability Libel Liberty Libya Lithuania local authorities marriage Maya Forstater mental capacity Mental Health military Ministry of Justice modern slavery music Muslim nationality national security NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges Obituary ouster clauses parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal patents Pensions Personal Injury Piracy Plagiarism planning Poland Police Politics pollution press Prisoners Prisons privacy Professional Discipline Property proportionality Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo Right to assembly right to die right to family life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia Saudi Arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice sexual offence sexual orientation Sikhism Smoking social media South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing statelessness stop and search Strasbourg Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture travel treaty TTIP Turkey UK Ukraine UK Supreme Court unduly harsh USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wind farms WomenInLaw YearInReview Zimbabwe

