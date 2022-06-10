The Weekly Round-up: social care spending, Stafford statements and Ukraine’s legal battle

[2022] EWCA Civ 37,

, and the

jurisprudence established by

(Case C-34/09)

. His appeal was upheld on human rights grounds but set aside by the Upper Tribunal on 3 June 2021

The Court upheld the decision of the Upper Tribunal, and highlighted that the judgement in

,

, given by Lord Justice Underhill, concluded that a

right is a right of last resort which does not arise if the third-country national carer otherwise enjoys a right under domestic law to reside in the member state in question. The Court, furthermore, viewed that, hypothetically, both primary carers would leave the UK should one be deported, and thus the UK dependant be unable to remain. However, the legal focus is on what in practice would happen to the child if the event of deportation occurred; in this case they would be able to remain. The Court thus dismissed the appeal as it was not persuaded that the Regulation in question compels a decision-maker to make a hypothetical assumption .