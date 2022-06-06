New LawPod UK Episode: A Duty To Offer Alternatives? With John Whitting QC
6 June 2022
In Episode 165 John Whitting QC speaks to Emma-Louise Fenelon about informed consent.
The episode discusses the following cases:
- Montgomery -v- Lanarkshire Health Board [2015] 1 AC 1430
- Duce v Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust [2018] EWCA Civ 1307
- Mills v Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust [2019] EWHC 936 (QB)
- David Price v Cwm Taf University Health Board [2019] EWHC 938 (QB)
