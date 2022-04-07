Reproductive Coercion and Control: allegations of abuse in child contact cases
7 April 2022
In Episode 162 Clare Ciborowska and Richard Ager, both family law experts from the Brighton Annexe of 1 Crown Row, talk about the difficult subject of reproductive coercion where such allegations arise in child contact cases. Fact finding hearings, Scott schedules, safeguarding enquiries and risk assessments are proceedings about children’s interests: how is the court to assess and weigh allegations of reproductive coercion and control, where the victims of such abuse are reluctant to repeat the trauma by reliving the details.
Cases referred to:
Griffiths v Tickle [2021] EWCA Civ 1882
Re H.N. and Re H.E. [2021] EWCA Civ 448
Law Pod UK is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audioboom, Player FM, ListenNotes, Podbean, iHeart, Radio Public, Deezer or wherever you listen to our podcasts. Please remember to rate and review us if you like what you hear.
You must log in to post a comment.