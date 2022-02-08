Law Pod UK latest: the most significant cases of 2021.
8 February 2022
In the latest episode of Law Pod UK – number 157 – Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Jon Metzer about some of the most significant cases of last year. This episode covers:
- Khan v. Meadows [2021] UKSC 21
- Chester v Afshar [2004] UKHL 41
- The Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB [2021] EWCA Civ 356
- Special Immigration Appeals Commission and Secretary of State for the Home Department v R (Begum) [2021] UKSC 7
- Bell and A v Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust and others [2021] EWCA Civ 1363
- Forstater v CDG Europe [2021] UKEAT/0105/20/JOJ
- A Local Authority v JB [2021] UKSC 52
- H& N and Others [2021] EWCA Civ 448
- Peters & Anor, R (On the application of) the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care & Anor [2021] EWHC 3182 (Admin)
- The government’s announcement on ECF for inquests can be found here: announcement
- Details about the Human Rights Act consultation can be found here: Further consultation
