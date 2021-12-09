Join 1 Crown Office Row for an evening discussing Pupillage Application Tips and Life at the Bar

by hrupdateadmin

For all the aspiring barristers interested in Clinical Negligence, Public Law, Professional Discipline, Inquests, Public Inquiries, Environment, Tax and more, 1 Crown Office Row are holding an online talk with their barristers. They will give tips for pupillage applications, life as both a pupil and junior tenant as well as talk more about practice areas and chambers culture.

Interested to learn more? Want to book you place? Details below:

When: 5pm, Wednesday 19th January 2022

Where: via Teams

Programme & Barristers

Free Ticket: Register via Eventbrite

