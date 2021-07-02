5 Key Medical Law Updates on Law Pod UK

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 146 Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Richard Mumford and Rajkiran Barhey about recent developments in medical law.

All of the cases discussed during this episode are covered in the most recent issue of the QMLR, available here . We highly recommend the new QMLR website to our listeners, who we hope will find the archive of previous articles and the search function (making it possible to search by keyword, category and author) enormously helpful.



The episode discusses:

2. Hopkins v (1) Akramy (2) Badger Group (3) NHS Commissioning Board [2020] EWHC 3445 (QB)

3. Polmear v Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust [2021] EWHC 2914 (QB)

4. Azam v University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust [2020] EWHC 3384 (QB)

5. T (A Child Proceeding by His Litigation Friend M) v Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust [2020] EWHC 1147 (QB)

