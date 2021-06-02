Latest Law Pod UK episode: Bill Browder on the Magnitsky Act

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 145, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Bill Browder, co-founder of Hermitage Capital, author of best-selling book Red Notice and justice activist. The episode focuses on Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in pre-trial detention in Russia after uncovering and exposing a tax fraud of $230m and Bill Browder’s campaign to bring those responsible to justice. The campaign culminated with the Magnitsky Act, which was passed by the United States Congress in 2012, and later became the Global Magnitsky Act. Similar legislation has been introduced by Canada, Lithuania, Estonia and the United Kingdom.

The episode refers to:

1. The judgment of the ECtHR, Magnistky and Others v Russia 27 August 2019

2. House of Commons briefing paper on Magnitsky legislation

3. Red Notice, available to buy here

