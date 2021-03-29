The Weekly Round-up: Asylum System Overhaul

29 March 2021 by

In the news:

Home Secretary Priti Patel pledged a ‘fair but firm’ overhaul of the UK’s asylum system in the Commons on Thursday. The proposed measures aim to crack down on the criminal smuggling operations which helped 8,000 people cross the Channel by boat last year.

Under the Home Secretary’s proposals, asylum seekers would have their claims determined according to how they arrived in the UK. Those using ‘safe and legal resettlement routes’ directly from the countries they are fleeing, such as Syria and Iran, would obtain automatic permission to remain in the UK indefinitely. But anyone arriving with the aid of services offered by criminal smuggling gangs would only ever receive temporary permission to remain and would be regularly assessed for removal from the UK. 

The Home Secretary declared that such a regime would deter prospective asylum seekers from using the EU countries in which they first arrive as springboards for reaching the UK, and encourage them to make claims there instead.

The proposals raise political, legal and practical concerns. Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the plans lacked compassion and would do ‘next to nothing to stop people making dangerous crossings.’ Human rights lawyers questioned whether discriminating according to method of arrival would be compatible with the UK’s obligation under the UN Refugee Convention not to penalise anyone who has ‘good cause’ to enter a nation illegally. And other critics have warned that the scheme is unworkable in any case, since the UK has no legal arrangements for returning rejected asylum seekers to any EU countries following Brexit.  

In other news:

  • On Thursday, MPs voted to extend emergency coronavirus powers for another six months. While some Conservatives rebelled on the grounds that the measures were ‘out of step’ with the roadmap out of lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock insisted that the restrictions would remain in place ‘only as long as necessary’. He pointed to 12 provisions which were removed from the updated Act as no longer needed, including measures for retaining biometric data for health and security purposes. The once-unprecedented but now-familiar powers to shut down hospitality venues and detain individuals deemed at risk of spreading the virus will now remain available until September.
  • Half of women have little or no faith in the CPS’s ability to prosecute crimes committed against them, a poll revealed amid the outcry over the murder of Sarah Everard. Men were found to have significantly higher confidence in the official prosecution service. These findings were announced only a week after the ONS published a survey indicating that one in 40 young women in England and Wales experience sexual assault each year, and after the Suzy Lamplugh Trust announced that demand for its National Stalking Helpline has risen by nearly 10% since March last year. Amidst these reports, the Government amended its Domestic Abuse Bill to require police forces to collect data on crimes apparently motivated by hostility towards women, in what some commentators have seen as a step towards making misogyny a hate crime
  • A teacher at Batley Grammar School has been suspended after his decision to show pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad provoked protests outside the school. The school released a statement apologising ‘unequivocally’, explaining that ‘it is important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but this must be done in a sensitive way.’ In response, a Department for Education spokesperson defended teachers’ prerogative to raise controversial issues with students.

In the courts:

  • Secretary of State for the Home Department v Starkey [2021] EWCA Civ 421 (26 March 2021). The Secretary of State won an appeal regarding her decision to refuse the Respondent’s human rights claim and to deport him to South Africa. The 2018 decision to deport the Respondent, a registered sex offender and paranoid schizophrenia sufferer, was based on the Home Secretary’s conclusion that public interest considerations outweighed competing concerns over the availability of treatment for the Respondent’s illness in South Africa. According to section 117C(6) of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, tribunals may only quash decisions to deport foreign criminals who have been sentenced to a period of four years’ imprisonment or more if there are ‘very compelling’ reasons to trump the naturally strong public interest in their deportation. On the basis of a wide range of conflicting expert testimony, the First Tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum) held that the present medical considerations were insufficiently compelling to quash the deportation order, only for the Upper Tribunal to reach the opposite conclusion on appeal. The Court of Appeal, in turn, reversed that ruling: the Upper Tribunal had misunderstood how high the threshold stipulated by section 117C(6) is – a threshold its findings of fact were not capable of reaching.
  • Newman v Southampton City Council & Ors [2021] EWCA Civ 437 (25 March 2021). The Court of Appeal upheld a High Court decision to refuse a journalist permission to access documents from a young child’s care and placement proceedings. The Appellant’s interest in the material derived primarily from her research into the high rates of under-fives being put up for adoption in the local authority. She had intended neither to identify the child nor to quote directly from the documents, but rather to use them to inform her broader research. Deciding such a matter involved a discretionary balancing exercise between the child’s Article 8 right to privacy and the Appellant’s Article 10 right to freedom of expression, set against the backdrop of the open justice principle. The Court of Appeal held that the High Court had identified and carried out that balancing exercise ‘with meticulous care’, and as such its decision should not be interfered with.

On the UKHRB:

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals Anne Sacoolas anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism badgers benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery British Waterways Board care homes Catholic Church Catholicism Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Coercion Commission on a Bill of Rights common law communications competition confidentiality consent conservation constitution contact order contact tracing contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus coronavirus act 2020 costs costs budgets Court of Protection covid crime criminal law Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty defamation DEFRA deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention Dignitas diplomacy diplomatic relations disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Environment Equality Act Equality Act 2010 Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Facebook Facial Recognition Family Fatal Accidents Fertility FGM Finance foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage gay rights Gaza Gender genetics Germany Google Grenfell Gun Control hague convention Harry Dunn Health HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Human Rights Watch Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction Inquests insurance international law internet inuit Iran Iraq Ireland islam Israel Italy IVF ivory ban Japan joint enterprise judaism judicial review Judicial Review reform Julian Assange jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Law Pod UK legal aid legal aid cuts Leveson Inquiry lgbtq liability Libel Liberty Libya lisbon treaty Lithuania local authorities marriage Media and Censorship mental capacity Mental Capacity Act Mental Health military Ministry of Justice modern slavery morocco murder music Muslim nationality national security naturism neuroscience NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance Obituary ouster clauses parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal patents Pensions Personal Injury physician assisted death Piracy Plagiarism planning planning system Poland Police Politics Pope press prison Prisoners prisoner votes Prisons privacy procurement Professional Discipline Property proportionality prosecutions prostituton Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries quarantine Radicalisation refugee rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo right to die right to family life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania round-up Round Up Royals Russia saudi arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Secret trials sexual offence shamima begum Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance sweatshops Syria Tax technology Terrorism The Round Up tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine universal credit universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Weekly Round-up Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: