Law Pod UK New Episode: “Historical” Crimes: Ireland’s unmarried mothers and their children

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In episode 135 of Law Pod UK, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Máiréad Enright about Ireland’s recent Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation Report which prompted an official State apology from the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.

Máiréad Enright is a Leverhulme Research Fellow and Reader in Feminist Legal Studies at Birmingham Law School. Her current work is on reproductive rights, activist legal consciousness and historical reproductive injustice. She tweets @maireadenright.

See a blog post she authored on the Oxford Human Rights Hub on the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report here.

The Episode also mentions:

The Clann project report

For more on the work published by Dr Maeve O’Rourke, see here

