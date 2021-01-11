Law Pod UK latest episode: the significant cases of 2020

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

Whilst many of us would prefer not to dwell on 2020, it was a year that produced many interesting decisions. In Episode 134, Michael Spencer and Jon Metzer talk to Emma-Louise Fenelon about the cases they consider to be 2020’s most significant landmarks.

This episode refers to:

