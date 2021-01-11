Law Pod UK latest episode: the significant cases of 2020
11 January 2021
Whilst many of us would prefer not to dwell on 2020, it was a year that produced many interesting decisions. In Episode 134, Michael Spencer and Jon Metzer talk to Emma-Louise Fenelon about the cases they consider to be 2020’s most significant landmarks.
This episode refers to:
- Whittington Hospital NHS Trust v XX [2020] UKSC 14
- For more, listen to William Edis QC discuss the case in Episode 110.
- Barclays Bank v Various Claimants [2020] UKSC 13 and WM Morrison Supermarkets plc v Various Claimants [2020] UKSC 12
- For more, listen to Rob Kellar QC and Isabel McArdle discuss the case in Episode 106.
- Elizabeth-Anne Gumbel QC and Robert Kellar QC acted for the respondents in this case
- Begum v Special Immigration Appeals Commission and the Secretary of State for the Home Department [2020] EWCA Civ 918
- AM (Zimbabwe) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2020] UKSC 17
- For more on systemic racism, listen to Martin Forde QC, Episode 117.
- Racism and the Rule of Law, Michael Paulin on the UKHRB
- Samira Ahmed v BBC: 2206858/2018 – Judgment with Reasons
- For more listen to Shaheen Rahman QC discuss the case in Episode 102.
- EHRC Report on Anti-semitism in the Labour Party
- Dolan & Ors, R (On the application of) v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care & Anor [2020] EWCA 1605
- R (on the application of Quincy Bell and A v Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust and others [2020] EWHC 3274 (Admin)
- R (Friends of the Earth et al) v Heathrow Airport Ltd [2020] UKSC 52
- See David Hart QC’s article.
- R (Maughan) v Her Majesty’s Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire [2020] UKSC 46
- Swift v Carpenter [2020] EWCA Civ 1295
- Depp II v News Group Newspapers Ltd & Anor [2020] EWHC 2911
