Challenge upheld to Covid-19 changes to care regime for children

7 December 2020 by

R (Article 39) v Secretary of State for Education [2020] EWCA Civ 1577

The issue before the Court of Appeal was whether the Secretary of State for Education had acted unlawfully in failing to consult certain bodies representing children in care, including the Children’s Commissioner for England, before introducing the Adoption and Children (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 (“the Amendment Regulations”) following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On 24 November 2020, the Court of Appeal allowed the appellant’s appeal, granting a declaration that the Secretary of State for Education had acted unlawfully by failing to consult those bodies before introducing the amendments.

Facts

The Amendment Regulations introduced a range of temporary amendments to ten statutory instruments governing the children’s social care system. These were intended to respond to concerns that the system was already facing significant pressures and that it would be disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The changes were to provide additional flexibility in meeting statutory obligations, in particular by easing administrative burdens, allowing visits and contact to take place remotely and relaxing strict timescales where possible.

The Department for Education held discussions with representatives of local authorities and agencies and sought their views regarding the amendments; however, no consultation was held with the Office of the Children’s Commissioner for England.

The Amendment Regulations were laid before Parliament on 23 April 2020 and came in to force the following day. They were time-limited, expiring on 25 September 2020.

On 30 April, the Children’s Commissioner issued a statement on the changes in which she highlighted a number of concerns. In particular, she proposed that local authorities should only be entitled to relax their adherence to statutory duties if they could show that their workforce had been significantly depleted and that this decision had involved the Principal Social Worker and been evidenced and recorded.

The appellant, Article 39, a charity which works to protect children living in institutional settings in England and to advance their human rights, challenged the Amendment Regulations by judicial review. It focused in particular on amendments to three sets of regulations, dealing with adoption panels, timescales surrounding placements of children, and supervision requirements for individuals delivering care.

On 5 June 2020, its claim was issued, relying on four grounds of challenge: (1) failure to consult; (2) irrational failure to lay the regulations before commencement; (3) breach of the Padfield principle (use of a power for an improper purpose), and (4) breach of s.7 of the Children and Young Persons Act 2008.

In the High Court, Lieven J dismissed the claim on all grounds. She held that when making the regulations in March and April 2020, the Secretary of State was facing an unprecedented situation. In normal times, there would have been a duty to consult the Children’s Commissioner; however, these were not normal times. Very quick decisions had to be made to protect children in as effective a way as possible. To do that, it had been reasonable to focus on what the providers of services thought they needed. The remaining grounds also fell to be dismissed.

Court of Appeal Decision

The Court of Appeal disagreed with the conclusion of the High Court and held that the circumstances of the pandemic were not such as to warrant a departure from the normal rule. There was no reason why the Children’s Commissioner and the other representative bodies could not have been consulted in a relatively informal way (including by email), as had been done with the other providers who had been contacted (§87).

As a preliminary point, at §§ 78 – 79, the Court noted that irrespective of whether the Secretary of State was under a duty to consult, the fact was that he did, “albeit informally and over a limited period”. In those circumstances, case law was clear that when a consultation is embarked upon, it must be carried out properly and fairly (citing R (Coughlan) v N and E Devon Health Authority) [1999] EWCA Civ 1871). Further, the amendments were unquestionably substantial and wide-ranging and had the potential to have a significant impact on children in care, especially given the context of a system which was already under significant pressure.

The Court held that the duty to consult arose in three ways (§§ 83 – 85).

First, with regard to those regulations made under the Care Standards Act 2000, there was a statutory duty to consult under s.22(9). The Secretary of State was thereby required to consult “any persons he considers appropriate”. Given the scope of the amendments arising, and the fact that the Secretary of State had chosen to conduct a consultation, albeit informally and over a limited period of time, the Court of Appeal held that “it was irrational not to include the Children’s Commissioner and other bodies representing children’s rights.” The Court accepted the appellant’s submission that “the Secretary of State, having chosen to carry out a consultation, conducted it on an entirely one-sided basis and excluded those most directly affected by the changes.”

Second, the Court held that there was an established practice of consulting the Children’s Commissioner and other bodies representing children’s rights when considering regulatory changes of this sort. In particular, the Court noted that there had been consultation with the Children’s Commissioner and other bodies representing children’s rights before the introduction of at least some of the original regulations amended by the Amendment Regulations.

Finally, given the impact of these proposed amendments on the very vulnerable children in the care system, it was “conspicuously unfair” not to include those bodies representing their rights and interests within the informal consultation which the Secretary of State chose to carry out.

Discussion

In its concluding paragraphs, the Court highlighted the purpose and importance of consultations, noting that the extension of the consultation to organisations representing children’s rights would “unquestionably have informed the Secretary of State’s decision about the amendments”. In the context of the pandemic, facing difficult decisions about how to protect children’s care services, the Court of Appeal held that “it was surely right to seek a wide range of views so that the proposed amendments could be properly tested.”

The Court further highlighted that it was “manifestly in the interests of the vulnerable children who would be most affected by the proposed amendments that those agencies and organisations representing the rights and interests of children in care should be consulted”.

Finally, given the range of amendments and the potential impact of the proposed changes across the country, a wider consultation was clearly, “reflective of the democratic principle at the heart of our society” (quoting Lord Wilson in R (Moseley) v Haringey LBC [2014] UKSC 56 at § 24). Such consultations “help to ensure protection against arbitrary decision-making.” (§§ 86-87).

The Court of Appeal’s decision has reinforced the importance of ensuring that consultations are carried out properly and fairly, notwithstanding the exceptional challenges faced by public bodies caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. The decision respects the burdens faced by public bodies, by recognising that a rapid and informal consultation process carried out substantially by email was appropriate in the circumstances. However, in circumstances where it formed no part of the Secretary of State’s case that there was insufficient time to consult the Children’s Commissioner and other bodies representing children’s rights (see § 87), the Court found that there was no reason why they could not have been consulted in the same relatively informal way as was adopted by the Secretary of State with regards to other providers.

Charlotte Gilmartin is a barrister at 1 Crown Office Row.

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism badgers benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery British Waterways Board care homes Catholic Church Catholicism Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Coercion Commission on a Bill of Rights common law communications competition confidentiality consent conservation constitution contact order contact tracing contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus coronavirus act 2020 costs costs budgets Court of Protection covid crime criminal law Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty defamation DEFRA deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention Dignitas diplomacy disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Environment Equality Act Equality Act 2010 Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Facebook Facial Recognition Family Fatal Accidents Fertility FGM Finance foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage gay rights Gaza Gender genetics Germany Google Grenfell Gun Control Health HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Human Rights Watch Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction Inquests insurance international law internet inuit Iran Iraq Ireland islam Israel Italy IVF ivory ban Japan joint enterprise judaism judicial review Judicial Review reform Julian Assange jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Law Pod UK legal aid legal aid cuts Leveson Inquiry lgbtq liability Libel Liberty Libya lisbon treaty Lithuania local authorities marriage Media and Censorship mental capacity Mental Capacity Act Mental Health military Ministry of Justice modern slavery morocco murder music Muslim nationality national security naturism neuroscience NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance Obituary ouster clauses parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal patents Pensions Personal Injury physician assisted death Piracy Plagiarism planning planning system Poland Police Politics Pope press prison Prisoners prisoner votes Prisons privacy procurement Professional Discipline Property proportionality prosecutions Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries quarantine Radicalisation rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo right to die right to family life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania round-up Round Up Royals Russia saudi arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Secret trials sexual offence shamima begum Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance sweatshops Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine universal credit universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: