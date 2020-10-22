Latest Law Pod UK: The Cumberlege Review with Marina Wheeler QC

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 128 Emma-Louise Fenelon talks to Marina Wheeler QC about the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review, better known as the Cumberlege Review, which investigated the response of England’s healthcare system to patients’ reports of harm from drugs and medical devices.

Since the report was published in July (available here), the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has indicated it will be taking a number of steps in response to the review more information here. In recent weeks a number of questions were tabled asking what the government plans to do next in response.

The episode includes a discussion about consent, and reference to Montgomery v Lanarkshire Health Board [2015] UKSC 11

Find an article written by Marina Wheeler QC and Amelia Walker on the Cumberlege Review on page 5 of Issue 6 of the 1COR Quarterly Medical Law Review (QMLR).

