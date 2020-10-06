Law Pod UK: Bats, Beavers & protected species

by Rosalind English

This is the second instalment of our collaboration with the Environmental Law Foundation, with environmental experts Mark Avery, Nikki Gammans and Carol Day, consultant solicitor with Leigh Day. (Listen to the first instalment here: Episode 126)

ELF are acting for acting for local residents in the Forest of Dean on a translocation of pine martens from Scotland. They discuss bats, other protected species and relative success of the introduction of beavers to the British Isles with Rosalind English.

