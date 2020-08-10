The Round Up: CPS performance statistics and rumours of prosecution “targets”

10 August 2020 by

In the News:

On 30 July 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service published its performance statistics on sexual violence cases for the year 2019-20, which vindicate long-held concerns about the “damning” number of cases being lost amid “under-resourced” investigations.

While police-recorded rape offences have more than doubled over six years, the statistics showed that the number of:

  • prosecutions for rape is down to its lowest level since annual recording began. It has dropped by 30% in the past year.
  • convictions for rape is also at its lowest level and has dropped by 25%. This is about half of what it was two years ago.
  • rape cases charged has risen slightly. However, it is still significantly less than the number recorded in the years leading up to 2018.

The response from the Victim’s Commissioner, Vera Baird QC, was emphatic and unequivocal: “What we are witnessing is the decriminalisation of rape.” Baird attributes the dramatic drop to the decision made by the Crown Prosecution Service director in September 2016 to remove so-called “weak cases” from the system. Baird asserts that this move raised the CPS’s evidential threshold, making it harder to charge a suspect and bring them into court.

The Guardian has now reported that Downing Street plans to set rape prosecution targets for police and the CPS. Similar internal targets set by the CPS between 2016 and 2018 were dropped for being “not appropriate” and acting as a “perverse incentive”.

The decision has been damned with faint praise by legal commentators and representatives from women’s charities.

While welcoming a well-overdue acknowledgement of the criminal justice system’s failures on rape, Katie Russell, the national spokesperson for Rape Crisis England and Wales, stressed that targets are a “blunt tool for dealing with a systemic problem.” Other concerns raised include that this approach may:

  • share the fate of the CPS’s own abandoned and criticised “target” system;
  • place undue pressure on the CPS to prosecute weak cases and undermine its independence;
  • put complainants through traumatic trials without a realistic prospect of conviction;
  • make innocent defendants vulnerable to injustice;
  • fail to compensate for under-investment in specialist officers, the CPS, the court system, rape crisis centres and mental health providers;
  • fail to address rape myths and systemic social factors which perpetuate sexual assault;
  • fail to focus on victim needs and rights; and
  • amount to an example of imprudent and unprincipled political interference in the justice system.

The attorney general’s office, the CPS and the police have not yet responded to questions about the proposed targets.

In Other News

  • Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal ruled that Shamima Begum should be allowed  to return to the UK in order to have a fair and effective appeal against being stripped of her British citizenship.  On Friday 31 July the Court of Appeal allowed the Home Office permission to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court. The outcome will indicate where the UK stands on two fundamental issues: the right to appeal in person, and deprivation of nationality.
  • The Home Office agreed to stop using a computer algorithm to help decide visa applications, after the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrations and digital rights group Foxglove launched a legal challenge against it. The algorithm, which was characterised by Foxglove as offering “speedy boarding for white people,” was suspended on 7 August 2020. The decision is discussed in more detail on the UKHRB here.
  • The CPS has decided not to bring charges over the death of Belly Mujinga, a railway worker who died of Covid-19 after allegedly being spat on while at work, after tests found that the suspect had not been infected with the virus.
  • A number of stories have highlighted failures to protect the liberty of children. The treatment of some young people in detention, including those with disabilities, has come under fierce criticism in an annual report from the Lay Observers, volunteers who inspect court custody conditions and transport arrangements for detainees. BBC News has criticised the rapid increase in use of deprivation of liberty orders against children in care over the last two years. Finally, the MoJ’s rules around prison visits are being challenged on the basis that they breach children’s article 8 rights, and fail to properly safeguard their best interests under the Children Act 2004.

In the Courts

  • Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership v WA & Anor [2020] EWCOP 37: in an unusually poignant July judgement, Mr Justice Hayden ruled in the Court of Protection that in the case of WA, attempts to persuade and encourage the young man to accept nutrition and hydration should be permitted “with far greater persistence than would be considered appropriate in the case of a capacitous adult.” However, if WA refused, his refusal should be accepted. WA’s refusal of food and water was connected to the Home Office’s replacement of what he believed to be his date of birth with a date several years older. This triggered an extreme sense of loss of autonomy, founded on traumatic childhood experiences of torture by Hamas and subsequent sexual abuse by foster parents in Italy. Mr Justice Hayden praised WA for remaining “the gentlest and most courteous of men” in spite of his experiences, and sought to restore his autonomy to him while safeguarding his health. 
  • Iancu and Others v Romania – -41762/15 (Judgment : Prohibition of torture : Fourth Section Committee) [2020] ECHR 578: the ECHR ruled that the overcrowded, infested and unhygienic conditions  of the prisons in which the applicants were detained amounted to a breach of the prohibition against “inhuman or degrading treatment” in article 3 of the Convention.  The respondent state was ordered to compensate the applicants.

On the UKHRB  

  • Rafe Jennings covers the Home Office’s decision to scrap an algorithm used for sorting visa applications in response to a legal challenge brought by the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.
  • In light of the issues brought to the fore by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, the UKHRB highlights the diversity gap at the bar in generally, and the commercial bar in particular.

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism badgers benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery British Waterways Board Catholic Church Catholicism Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Coercion Commission on a Bill of Rights common law communications competition confidentiality consent conservation constitution contact order contact tracing contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Protection crime criminal law Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty defamation DEFRA deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention Dignitas diplomacy disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Environment Equality Act Equality Act 2010 Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Facebook Family Fatal Accidents Fertility FGM Finance foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage gay rights Gaza Gender genetics Germany Google Grenfell Gun Control Health HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Human Rights Watch Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction Inquests insurance international law internet inuit Iran Iraq Ireland islam Israel Italy IVF ivory ban Japan joint enterprise judaism judicial review Judicial Review reform Julian Assange jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Law Pod UK legal aid legal aid cuts Leveson Inquiry lgbtq liability Libel Liberty Libya lisbon treaty Lithuania local authorities marriage Media and Censorship mental capacity Mental Capacity Act Mental Health military Ministry of Justice modern slavery morocco murder music Muslim nationality national security naturism neuroscience NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges nuisance Obituary parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal patents Pensions Personal Injury physician assisted death Piracy Plagiarism planning planning system Poland Police Politics Pope press prison Prisoners prisoner votes Prisons privacy Professional Discipline Property proportionality prosecutions Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries quarantine Radicalisation rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo right to die right to family life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia saudi arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Secret trials sexual offence shamima begum Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance sweatshops Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine universal credit universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: