New Podcast Episode: Secondary Victim Claims update with Gideon Barth
28 July 2020
In Episode 122, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Gideon Barth about secondary victim claims, and the recent case of Paul v Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust [2020] EWHC 1415.
This episode also discusses the following cases:
- McLoughlin v O’Brian [1983] 1 AC 410
- Alcock v Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police [1992] AC 310
- Taylor v Somerset Health Authority [1993] PIQR P262
- North Glamorgan NHS Trust v Walters [2002] EWCA Civ 1792
- Taylor v A Novo (UK) Ltd [2013] EWCA Civ 194
- Morgan v Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, unreported, 29 February 2016
- Tanner v Sarkar, unreported, 12 December 2016
- Purchase v Ahmed, unreported
The podcast will be taking a break until September. We wish all our listeners happy socially distanced holidays.
