New Podcast Episode: Secondary Victim Claims update with Gideon Barth

by Emma-Louise Fenelon

In Episode 122, Emma-Louise Fenelon speaks to Gideon Barth about secondary victim claims, and the recent case of Paul v Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust [2020] EWHC 1415.

This episode also discusses the following cases:

The podcast will be taking a break until September. We wish all our listeners happy socially distanced holidays.

Law Pod UK is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audioboom, Player FM, ListenNotes, Podbean, iHeart, Radio Public, Deezer or wherever you listen to our podcasts.

Please remember to rate and review us if you like what you hear.