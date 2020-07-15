Law Pod UK: Catherine Barnard on the latest in the Brexit negotiations

by Rosalind English

After something of an hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are delighted to welcome Catherine Barnard back onto our podcast with her clear and informative account of the legal steps towards Brexit.

In the latest episode of her podcast 2903 – CB, Professor Barnard talks to journalist Boni Soames about the latest in the trade talks. What is happening with the timetables and deals to get the UK out of the EU by the end of this year? Tune in to Episode 120 of Law Pod UK to find out.



