When does a crime cause “serious harm”? Court of Appeal considers the application of Article 8 to foreign national offenders

15 June 2020 by

R (Mahmood and Ors) v Upper Tribunal and Ors [2020] EWCA Civ 717

This judgment concerns the definition of “an offence that has caused serious harm” for the purpose of an appeal against deportation on private and family life grounds under Article 8. In this set of cases, the Court of Appeal took a broad view as to the meaning of this provision, but also held that there must be evidence that the offender has actually caused serious harm.

Foreign national criminals and Article 8

The Immigration Act 2014 made various amendments to immigration law for the purpose of introducing a “structured approach” to the application of article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

These changes included inserting new sections 117C-D into the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, which heavily prescribe the criteria for the assessment of the Article 8 rights of “foreign criminals.”

A “foreign criminal” is defined in s117D(2) as a person who is not a British citizen, has been convicted in the UK of an offence and either:

  1. has been sentenced to a period of imprisonment of at least 12 months;
  2. has been convicted of “an offence that has caused serious harm” or
  3. is a “persistent offender.”

In this appeal, the Court of Appeal was concerned with the second category of foreign criminals – those convicted of an offence that has “caused serious harm.”

The issue was of great importance because it is a “logically prior question” to how the regime for deporting a non-national convicted of a criminal offence would operate in each case. If the judge(s) had been wrong that the appellant(s) had been convicted of offence(s) causing “serious harm”, the stringent regime for an appeal against deportation on the basis of Article 8 may not come into play.

The Appellants

These were linked appeals by three foreign nationals who had all been convicted of criminal offences in the UK.

Mr Mahmood had been convicted of an offence under s48 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, after he had (at age 23) sent a picture of his penis to a girl aged 14/15 and had caused her to take an intimate picture of herself and send it to him.  He was sentenced to a 3-year non-custodial sentence and a supervision and unpaid work order. Two years later, he was convicted of failing to comply with his notice requirement and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Mr Estnerie pleaded guilty to six counts of being in possession of false identity documents and seeking to obtain leave to remain by deception.  In passing sentence, the judge noted that he had made “a completely bogus asylum application”, a “string of [false] immigration applications” and used false identity documents to obtain work.  He was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

Mr Kadir was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.  Armed with a weapon (described by the sentencing judge as ‘quite long’ and ‘blunt edged’), he and another man had assaulted another individual an act of ‘road rage.’ He was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.

All three appellants were issued with deportation orders and their appeals were dismissed by the First-tier Tribunal applying the criteria in s117C-D of the 2002 Act.  In each case, the judge concluded that the appellants were foreign criminals because their offences had “caused serious harm.”   Their appeals ended up before the Court of Appeal.

Serious harm

The Court of Appeal applied a broad interpretation of the definition of “an offence which has caused serious harm.

The Court noted that the the three categories of foreign criminal overlap, so that an offender may receive a sentence of less than 12 months but still commit an offence causing serious harm.  Further, the provision must be given its ordinary meaning informed by its context and the three categories must be “read together.” While it is possible to think of offences which, despite causing the most serious harm, would not typically attract an immediate prison sentence of at least 12 months (the Court referred to death by careless driving as an example), in general this category is not concerned with the most serious kind of harm which comes before the Crown Court.

The Court did not consider s32(3) of the UK Borders Act 2007 (which provides the Secretary of State with a power to specify certain offences requiring deportation by order) relevant to the analysis.  Nor was the Court persuaded to adopt the definition of “serious harm” in s224 of the Criminal Justice Act 2003, as meaning “death or serious personal injury, whether physical or psychological.”

The Court rejected the Appellant’s submission that the words “caused” or “harm” should be given any special meaning.  In an offence of violence, injury will obviously be caused to the immediate victim and possibly others.  However, the Court noted in relation to non-violent offences that “what matters is the harm caused by the particular offence”:

The prevalence of (even minor) offending may cause serious harm to society, but that does not mean that an individual offence considered in isolation has done so. Shoplifting, for example, may be a significant social problem, causing serious economic harm and distress to the owner of a modest corner shop; and a thief who steals a single item of low value may contribute to that harm, but it cannot realistically be said that such a thief caused serious harm himself, either to the owner or to society in general. Beyond this, we are doubtful that a more general analysis of how the law approaches causation in other fields is helpful. [39]

Disposal

The Court dismissed all three appeals.  In relation to Mr Mahmood and Mr Kadir, the Court held that the Tribunal had been entitled on the facts to conclude that their offences had caused serious harm.

However, in relation to Estnerie, the Court held that the judge had been wrong to conclude that his offences had by their very nature caused serious harm.  While the Court was in “no doubt” that offences of immigration fraud contribute to a “serious and widespread” societal problem (e.g. undermining trust and confidence and discouraging meritorious claims), there must be some evidence that the offence in particular has caused serious harm [66].  Since no such evidence had been before the Tribunal, its conclusion could not be supported by the evidence.

Nevertheless, the Court dismissed Mr Estnerie’s appeal in any event, on the basis that he was a foreign criminal via the third category, as a “persistent offender.

Comment

The case provides a slim ray of sunshine for foreign nationals seeking to challenge deportation for non-violent offences carrying shorter custodial sentences.

While the Court applied a broad definition of “serious harm”, leaving its application to the judge at first instance, it has confirmed that there must be evidence that the offender himself has caused serious harm.  While the harm need not be caused to any identifiable individual(s), it is not enough to say that the type of offence in question causes serious harm to society at large.

The judgment will make it harder for the Secretary of State to argue that a person convicted of a single offence of falsifying documentation or shoplifting is a foreign national criminal for deportation purposes.

Michael Spencer is a barrister at 1 Crown Office Row

Leave a Reply

Welcome to the UKHRB

This blog is run by 1 Crown Office Row barristers' chambers. Subscribe for free updates here. The blog's editorial team is:
Commissioning Editor: Jonathan Metzer
Editorial Team: Rosalind English
Angus McCullough QC David Hart QC
Martin Downs
Jim Duffy

Free email updates

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog for free and receive weekly notifications of new posts by email.

Subscribe

Categories

Tags

Aarhus Abortion Abu Qatada Abuse Access to justice adoption AI air pollution air travel ALBA Allergy Al Qaeda Amnesty International animal rights Animals anonymity Article 1 Protocol 1 Article 2 article 3 Article 4 article 5 Article 6 Article 8 Article 9 article 10 Article 11 article 13 Article 14 article 263 TFEU Artificial Intelligence Asbestos Assange assisted suicide asylum asylum seekers Australia autism badgers benefits Bill of Rights biotechnology blogging Bloody Sunday brexit Bribery British Waterways Board Catholic Church Catholicism Chagos Islanders Charter of Fundamental Rights child protection Children children's rights China christianity citizenship civil liberties campaigners civil partnerships climate change clinical negligence closed material procedure Coercion Commission on a Bill of Rights common law communications competition confidentiality consent conservation constitution contact order contact tracing contempt of court Control orders Copyright coronavirus costs costs budgets Court of Protection crime criminal law Cybersecurity Damages data protection death penalty defamation DEFRA deportation deprivation of liberty derogations Detention Dignitas diplomacy disability disclosure Discrimination disease divorce DNA domestic violence duty of care ECHR ECtHR Education election Employment Environment Equality Act Equality Act 2010 Ethiopia EU EU Charter of Fundamental Rights EU costs EU law European Convention on Human Rights European Court of Human Rights European Court of Justice evidence extradition extraordinary rendition Facebook Family Fatal Accidents Fertility FGM Finance foreign criminals foreign office foreign policy France freedom of assembly Freedom of Expression freedom of information freedom of speech Gay marriage gay rights Gaza Gender genetics Germany Google Grenfell Gun Control Health HIV home office Housing HRLA human rights Human Rights Act human rights news Human Rights Watch Huntington's Disease immigration India Indonesia injunction Inquests insurance international law internet inuit Iran Iraq Ireland islam Israel Italy IVF ivory ban Japan joint enterprise judaism judicial review Judicial Review reform Julian Assange jury trial JUSTICE Justice and Security Bill Law Pod UK legal aid legal aid cuts Leveson Inquiry lgbtq liability Libel Liberty Libya lisbon treaty Lithuania local authorities marriage Media and Censorship mental capacity Mental Capacity Act Mental Health military Ministry of Justice modern slavery morocco murder music Muslim nationality national security naturism neuroscience NHS Northern Ireland nuclear challenges Obituary parental rights parliamentary expenses scandal patents Pensions Personal Injury physician assisted death Piracy Plagiarism planning planning system Poland Police Politics Pope press prison Prisoners prisoner votes Prisons privacy Professional Discipline Property proportionality Protection of Freedoms Bill Protest Public/Private public access public authorities public inquiries quarantine Radicalisation rehabilitation Reith Lectures Religion RightsInfo right to die right to family life Right to Privacy right to swim riots Roma Romania Round Up Royals Russia saudi arabia Scotland secrecy secret justice Secret trials sexual offence Sikhism Smoking social media social workers South Africa Spain special advocates Sports Standing starvation statelessness stem cells stop and search Strasbourg super injunctions Supreme Court Supreme Court of Canada surrogacy surveillance Syria Tax technology Terrorism tort Torture travel treason treaty accession trial by jury TTIP Turkey Twitter UK Ukraine universal jurisdiction unlawful detention USA US Supreme Court vicarious liability Wales War Crimes Wars Welfare Western Sahara Whistleblowing Wikileaks wildlife wind farms WomenInLaw Worboys wrongful birth YearInReview Zimbabwe

Disclaimer

This blog is maintained for information purposes only. It is not intended to be a source of legal advice and must not be relied upon as such. Blog posts reflect the views and opinions of their individual authors, not of chambers as a whole.

Our privacy policy can be found on our ‘subscribe’ page or by clicking here.

%d bloggers like this: