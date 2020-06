Black Lives Matter

by Jonathan Metzer

As many others in the legal community have said, we at the UK Human Rights Blog are deeply saddened and appalled by the killing of George Floyd and the events in Minneapolis and elsewhere that exemplify systemic racism and violence against black people.

We endorse the statements made by the Bar Council and by 1 Crown Office Row which may be found here.

We will explore these issues in more depth in upcoming podcasts and articles.